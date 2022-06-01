The weather has once again delayed Sandy Creek’s run at a Section 3 softball title.
Torrential rains Wednesday morning called off the Section 3 Class C semifinal between third-seeded Sandy Creek (18-2) and No. 17 Utica Notre Dame (13-9). The game will now be played 7 p.m. Thursday at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. The winner will take on Section 4 champion Greene in a NYSPHSAA quarterfinal game slated for 4 p.m. Saturday at Carrier Park in Syracuse.
The Class C semifinals were moved to Sunday after wet weather suspended the first semifinal between Utica Notre Dame and fourth-seeded West Canada Valley. Those semifinal games were also at OCC.
