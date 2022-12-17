CLAYTON — Matt Caprara posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Thousand Islands boys basketball team beat LaFargeville, 60-46, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday night.
Peyton Lamon contributed his own double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Pavlot and Jack Lamon each scored 10 points for the Vikings (2-3 overall).
Nate Wyatt led all scorers with 23 points for the Red Knights (1-5, 0-4).
SACKETS HARBOR 100, LYME 21
Austin Griner scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Ethan Tracy contributed 27 points to go along with 14 rebounds as the Patriots cruised to victory over the Lakers in a Frontier League “D” Division game in Chaumont on Thursday night.
Marcus Castine totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds for Sackets Harbor (5-0) and Jake Peters added 14 points.
Denilson DaSilva scored six points to pace Lyme (1-4).
SOUTH LEWIS 48, WATERTOWN 27
Matthew Marks (215 pounds) scored a pin 48 seconds as the Falcons topped the Cyclones in a Frontier League interdivision meet Thursday in Turin.
Marek Morrison (118) and Aiden Highers (189) each recorded pins for South Lewis (1-1).
Calvin Benavides (126) and Michael Roberts (172) each won via fall for Watertown (0-2).
The winter storm that hit Northern New York erased most of the Friday high school sports slate for the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference.
High school boys and girls basketball, indoor track and field and volleyball were called off due to the snowy weather, which was slated to continue throughout the weekend.
A lake-effect snow warning was forecasted to start early Saturday and last through Monday.
