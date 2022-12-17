Winter storm postpones numerous high sports events

CLAYTON — Matt Caprara posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Thousand Islands boys basketball team beat LaFargeville, 60-46, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday night.

Peyton Lamon contributed his own double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Pavlot and Jack Lamon each scored 10 points for the Vikings (2-3 overall).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.