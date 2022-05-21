CARTHAGE — A leaner, meaner Comet has replaced the ragged red ball as the Carthage Central School mascot.
“Our current mascot costume was dated,” said Jennifer L Premo, Superintendent of Schools. “It was time to look for something new. This seemed like the perfect first project for our Superintendent’s Advisory Council.“
At the beginning of the school year, Premo established the Student Advisory Committee with students recommended by the principals at each of five buildings. The committee was tasked with finding a replacement for the district’s mascot costume.
“Our committee considered a few other mascot costumes, we narrowed it down to three options and then gave the students and faculty the choice between the three options through a survey,” said senior Student Advisory Committee member Bryce Trudeau. “Ultimately, the students and faculty picked this mascot as their favorite option and I completely agree with their decision as this was my favorite as well. After that, the committee made our final changes to improve this base option and our design was complete.”
“The students on the advisory council made a few suggested changes, personalizing the mascot costume for Carthage,” Premo said. “They did an absolutely amazing job.”
The new mascot was revealed during a first ever spring pep rally held last Monday.
“I think everyone loved the new mascot for sure,” Trudeau said. “The mascot did a great job hyping everybody up and showing the absolute best school spirit possible. He definitely made this pep rally one of our best for sure. Unfortunately, our old mascot looked like a meatball, it did not scream Comet pride at all. But this new mascot is amazing, it definitely embodies the school spirit we were looking for.”
Trudeau said the new Comet mascot will probably have to wait for its game debut until the fall sports season, since there are no more home games this year.
The Student Advisory Committee also researched the feasibility of establishing a therapy dog program. The program was approved by the Board of Education at a March meeting and will be instituted in the new school year.
Comprising the committee are fourth graders Dontae Wilkes from Black River Elementary, Annalise Everly from Carthage Elementary and Jordan Bush from West Carthage Elementary; sixth-grader Audrena Barlow and eighth-grader Landen Travis from the middle school; ninth-graders Kaidabell La Fon, Elliana Dicob and Shira Parnes, junior Hannah Makuch and senior Trudeau from the high school.
