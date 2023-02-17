FRIDAY’S SCORES
SECTION 3 BOYS BASKETBALL
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
FRIDAY’S SCORES
SECTION 3 BOYS BASKETBALL
Class A first round
Jamesville-DeWitt 61, Watertown 54
Utica Academy of Science 89, Carthage 60
Class D first round
Stockbridge Valley 32, Belleville Henderson 31
SECTION 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class A First Round
Watertown 46, Fulton 42
Class C First Round
Port Byron 63, Sandy Creek 53
Westmoreland 50, Thousand Islands 44
Class D First Round
IHC 69, Otselic Valley 25
Belleville Henderson 46, Cincinnatus 25
Oriskany 51, Copenhagen 44
SECTION 10 GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class C Semifinals
Canton 55, Norwood-Norfolk 14
Madrid-Waddington 63, St. Lawrence 57
NAC Hockey
Canton 4, Malone 4 (OT)
OFA 5, Norwood-Norfolk 4 (OT)
Islanders 15, Tupper Lake 4
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.