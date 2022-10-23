High school SPORTS
The Frontier League is scheduled to hold boys and girls Exceptional Senior soccer games Nov. 3 at Copenhagen Central School.
Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 10:02 pm
The girls game is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 6:30 p.m.
The league has also mapped out a slate for winter and spring Exceptional Seniors games. The volleyball match is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 2 at Watertown High School. The girls and boys basketball games are scheduled for 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, March 6 at Jefferson Community College.
The softball and baseball games are slated for June 7, each at 5 p.m., at Copenhagen.
