Frontier League Exceptional Sr. Games set

Sports roundup

The winter Frontier League Exceptional Seniors games are scheduled for March 2 and 3, the league announced Wednesday.

The volleyball Exceptional Seniors game will be at 5:30 p.m. March 2 at South Lewis Central School. The boys and girls basketball games will be March 3 at Jefferson Community College. The girls game is scheduled for 5 p.m. while the boys matchup is at 6:30 p.m.

Any senior who made league all-star or honorable mention teams is eligible to play in the game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.