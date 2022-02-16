The winter Frontier League Exceptional Seniors games are scheduled for March 2 and 3, the league announced Wednesday.
The volleyball Exceptional Seniors game will be at 5:30 p.m. March 2 at South Lewis Central School. The boys and girls basketball games will be March 3 at Jefferson Community College. The girls game is scheduled for 5 p.m. while the boys matchup is at 6:30 p.m.
Any senior who made league all-star or honorable mention teams is eligible to play in the game.
