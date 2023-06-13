WATERTOWN — A Watertown High School trio received the annual William I. Graf Award on Tuesday night as the top Cyclones senior athletes.
Kylie Cushman and Adelaide Weir received the women’s honor and Patrick Duah won the men’s honor, created by the Italian-American Civic Association and presented by the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Cushman has been a three-sport athlete for Watertown High, playing five years of varsity hockey at Alexandria Central and two years of soccer and lacrosse at WHS. Cushman started for five seasons for Alexandria and made state Section 10 second team her junior and senior years, serving as team captain as a senior. She was named New York Public High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete four times.
Cushman started for two seasons on the soccer team and the lacrosse team. She was a league honorable mention in soccer as a senior.
Cushman, who also played travel hockey for 10 years with the Adirondack Hockey Club, has participated in numerous extracurricular clubs and activities and is a member of the National Honor Society. She also manages her own business, making original fishing lures.
Cushman will graduate this month and attend Mercyhurst University where she plans to study sports medicine.
Weir also competed on three sports for the Cyclones, performing for four years for the Watertown girls swimming program. She also played three years of varsity lacrosse and competed three years in downhill skiing with Lowville Academy.
Weir was team captain for the swim team that was unbeaten in her four years. She was a three-year Frontier League all-star and scholar athlete. As a skier, she was named to the Top 10 twice and qualified for sectionals three times.
Weir is a member of the National Honor Society, was class president and Student Council officer. She participated in a number of extracurricular activities and was secretary for the NNYCF Youth Philanthropy Council. She has worked as a ski instructor at Dry Hill Ski Center for three years and is a sailing instructor and lifeguard for the Crescent Yacht Club Junior Division.
Weir will graduate this month and attend Lehigh University in the fall where she plans to study biology and Spanish.
Duah competed in three sports, competing for four years in soccer and basketball and three years in lacrosse.
Duah was a two-year Frontier League all-star in soccer and a Times All-North second team player. He served as team captain and was part of three Frontier League championship teams. In basketball, he made the league all-star team two years and an honorable mention All-North team.
In lacrosse, Duah has been a first-team Times All-North player and Frontier League all-star during his two seasons. He also served as team captain for the Cyclones league champions. He was scholar athlete in all three sports.
Duah was class vice president his senior year and is a former class president. He participated in numerous extracurricular activities. He worked with several local food pantries and helped to organize blood drivers. He also served as a youth basketball coach.
Duah will graduate this month and will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall where he plans to study business and finance.
The Graf Award, established in honor of Graf’s civic involvement, comes with a $1,000 award in honor of Graf’s son, William A. The award winners are selected by WHS athletics staff.
William I. Graf coached several sports at WHS and served as athletic director. Graf recipients are required to have participated in at least two varsity sports in their senior year and demonstrate exceptional character and sportsmanship as well as strong academics.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.