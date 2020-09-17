High school sports
WATERTOWN — Immaculate Heart Central is joining the 12 other teams in the Frontier League that have decided to postpone their low- and moderate-risk fall sports seasons.
It’s a possibility that IHC can start its fall season in March 2021.
“We’ll keep that open and look to do that, we don’t decide that right away like most other schools,” IHC athletic director Tom O’Brien said. “That’s an option for us that we’re working to. The problem with us is that we’re so small, and since it overlaps with girls lacrosse, about three quarters of our girls soccer players are lacrosse players.”
Every school district in Jefferson County along with Oswego County-based Sandy Creek has decided to postpone its entire fall sports season. Only Frontier League schools Lowville, Beaver River, Copenhagen and South Lewis — all in Lewis County — will begin participating in the fall season for low- and moderate-risk sports starting Monday.
