Concerns about player eligibility has booted the Immaculate Heart Central boys soccer team out of the Section 3 tournament as of Sunday after the brackets were released earlier in the day.
“As of now we are not in the tournament because (the New York State High School Athletic Association) called into question the eligibility of some of our players despite approval from Section 3,” IHC athletic director Jared Wilson said on Sunday night.
The Cavaliers (11-1-1 overall) were slated to be the top-seeded team in the Section 3 Class D tournament, but they were out as of Sunday.
However, there is still a hope IHC will be included in the tournament before sectional play starts on Wednesday. There is an alternate bracket ready if the Cavaliers are allowed to participate, Wilson said.
“We’ve been transparent with the entire process about player eligibility with Section 3 and we were never led to believe that any players were ineligible,” Wilson added.
Belleville Henderson coach and Frontier League Class D representative Shawn Maloney was surprised by the news, but he hopes there will be clarity soon.
“The only thing I know is they (IHC) are out, but we’ll know more and they’ll finalize things (today), Maloney said.
As of now, Lyme (13-2-1) is the No. 2 seed in Class D and hosts No. 15 DeRuyter (7-8-1) in a first round game at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Sixth-seeded Belleville-Henderson (10-5-1) hosts No. 11 Copenhagen (7-7-2) in a first-round game at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Also in the first round on Wednesday, No. 13 seed Alexandria (6-8-1) travels to fourth-seeded Fabius-Pompey (12-4) at 6:30 p.m. and No. 16 LaFargeville (6-9) plays at top-seeded Poland (14-2) in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
SOUTH JEFF BOYS SEEDED NO. 1
South Jefferson (11-1-2) is the top seed in Class B and will face the winner of ninth-seeded Lowville (8-6-2) and No. 8 Chittenango (9-5-2) in a quarterfinal game on Friday at a time to be determined.
In Class A, No. 6 Watertown (11-4-1) travels to third-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (12-3-1) for a quarterfinal match with date and time to be determined.
An all-Frontier League battle highlights the first round as No. 9 Indian River (7-8-1) takes on eighth-seeded Carthage (8-8) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play top-seeded East Syracuse Minoa (14-2) at a later date and time.
Ninth-seeded Beaver River (7-8-1) takes on No. 8 Mount Markham (9-7) in a Class C first round game 6 p.m. Wednesday. No. 10 South Lewis (3-11-1) travels to play third-seeded Stockbridge Valley/Morrisville-Eaton (13-3) in a first round game set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
IHC GIRLS TOP SEED IN CLASS C
IHC (15-1) girls team will host No. 16 Sandy Creek (5-8-2) in a Class C first-round game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Also in the first round on Tuesday, second-seeded Beaver River (16-0) hosts No. 15 Stockbridge Valley (8-7-1) and No. 12 South Lewis (8-7-1) plays at fifth-seeded Frankfort-Schuyler (13-3), with both games at 4 p.m.
In the Class A quarterfinals, seventh-seeded Watertown (12-4) will play at No. 2 seed New Hartford (15-0-1) 7 p.m. Thursday and No. 8 Indian River (7-7-2) travels to face top-seeded East Syracuse-Minoa (16-0) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lowville (11-5) is the third seed in Class B and hosts No. 14 Phoenix (9-7) first-round matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Also in the first round, No. 13 General Brown (8-6-1) heads to fourth-seeded Skaneateles 11-3-2) for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class D, Copenhagen (13-2-1) is the fourth seed and awaits the winner of No. 12 West Canada Valley (6-9) and fifth-seeded Fabius-Pompey (11-4-1) in a quarterfinal slated for 5 p.m. Thursday. No. 11 Lyme (7-8-1) plays at No. 6 Belleville Henderson (11-5) in quarterfinal 3 p.m. Tuesday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.