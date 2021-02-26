WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman, Scott Gray, released additional guidance Friday afternoon permitting schools to allow spectators at high-risk sporting events if they so choose.
That guidance is applied to other area recreational competition as well.
Schools would still be required to follow the guidance handed down by the State Department of Health as it pertains to high school sporting event attendance and general event capacity limits.
According to that guidance, no more than two spectators are allowed per player and the total number of people in attendance at an event cannot exceed 50.
That number includes players, coaches, officials, staff members and any other essential people to the game. So, while spectators are allowed, there will not be 50 spectators in attendance as long as that number remains the state’s guidance.
“This update is in consideration of the continued downward trend of Rt or rate of transmission and our positivity rate,” Gray wrote.
