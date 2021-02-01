WATERTOWN — Jefferson County schools could be seeing winter high-risk athletic competition by the end of the month.
In a memo released to superintendents by Jefferson County Public Health Services on Friday, Public Health Director Ginger Hall stated that “in consultation with our school districts and in accordance with New York State Department of Health Guidelines, Jefferson County Public Health Service has identified guidelines for the initiation of high-risk sports competition and tournaments in Jefferson County (school districts and all other recreational activity).”
In order participate, the memo states that schools must follow all guidance stated in the “Interim Guidance For Sports And Recreation During The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” document created by the NYDOH.
The count also outlined additional requirements: While the state allowed high-risk practices to begin Monday, Jefferson County isn’t allowing those practices to begin until next Monday; practices and competitions will be suspended in a school if that school is in 100 percent remote session; Jefferson County’s rolling average percentage positive results must be 4 percent or under to begin competitions — currently that average is at 8.4 percent; athletes are required to wear “acceptable” face coverings as outlined by NYDOH guidance, unless a medical exemption is obtained from medical provided and approved by the school’s physician. Spectators will not be allowed at sporting events.
The terms for authorization were agreed to by the superintendents of Jefferson County.
The memo from Jefferson County Public Health Services also states that this is minimal guidance and that schools have the power to implement more restrictive measures if they choose to.
Indian River superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier released a statement on the school’s website in addition to the Public Health Services memo.
She stated, “the district, through its athletic department, will insist on several key aspects in order for a safe plan to return to sports, including: mandatory face coverings, health screening, cleaning/sanitizing protocols, as well as various practice density, frequency and time length considerations. A detailed ‘return to play checklist’ will be used by the athletic department and all coaches to plan for and implement a safe return to high-risk sports.”
Jefferson County is the final north country county to release guidance for the authorization of high-risk sports.
