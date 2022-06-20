PHILADELPHIA — Beaver River senior Colton Kempney finished 20th in the 1,600 meter race Sunday at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals at Franklin Field.
Kempney turned in a time of 4:12.83, which was three seconds better than his seeding time of 4:15.92. Gary Martin of Warminster, Pa. was the winner with a time of 4:03.57.
Kempney finished fifth in the 3,200 to get All-American status and won the 3,000 steeplechase and 3,200 in Division II at the NYSPHSAA outdoor track and field meet June 10-11 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
He’ll run cross country and track and field at Division I Furman University in Greenville, S.C. in the fall.
