With the fall high school sports season upon us, superintendents need to make a decision. Will their district participate in low- and moderate-risk interscholastic athletics this fall, or will they decide to postpone to a later date due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Section 3 announced last week that they will be moving ahead with low- and moderate-risk fall sports as scheduled with the season allowed to begin on Sept. 21. Section X came to a similar decision for its member schools on Tuesday.
Continue to check this page to stay up to date on which Frontier League and Oswego County schools will be participating in low- and moderate-risk high school sports this fall.
FRONTIER LEAGUE
IN
Carthage
Sandy Creek
OUT
UNDECIDED/UNCONFIRMED
Watertown
Indian River
Immaculate Heart Central
Lowville
General Brown
South Jefferson
Beaver River
South Lewis
Thousand Islands
Lyme
Copenhagen
Alexandria
LaFargeville
Belleville Henderson
Sackets Harbor
OSWEGO COUNTY
IN
Central Square
Mexico
Phoenix
OUT
UNDECIDED/UNCONFIRMED
Oswego High School
APW
Pulaski
Fulton
