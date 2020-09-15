League lineups on the cusp

With the fall high school sports season upon us, superintendents need to make a decision. Will their district participate in low- and moderate-risk interscholastic athletics this fall, or will they decide to postpone to a later date due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Section 3 announced last week that they will be moving ahead with low- and moderate-risk fall sports as scheduled with the season allowed to begin on Sept. 21. Section X came to a similar decision for its member schools on Tuesday.

Continue to check this page to stay up to date on which Frontier League and Oswego County schools will be participating in low- and moderate-risk high school sports this fall.

FRONTIER LEAGUE

IN

Carthage

Sandy Creek

OUT

UNDECIDED/UNCONFIRMED

Watertown

Indian River

Immaculate Heart Central

Lowville

General Brown

South Jefferson

Beaver River

South Lewis

Thousand Islands

Lyme

Copenhagen

Alexandria

LaFargeville

Belleville Henderson

Sackets Harbor

OSWEGO COUNTY

IN

Central Square

Mexico

Phoenix

OUT

UNDECIDED/UNCONFIRMED

Oswego High School

APW

Pulaski

Fulton

