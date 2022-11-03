CHAUMONT — Lyme Central School revealed a new athletic mascot and logo Wednesday that it hopes will anchor its sports teams for years to come.
Lyme’s sports teams were renamed “the Lakers” over the summer, replacing the long-held Indians moniker, and a school-wide poll that included students, alumni, parents and other community members, selected “the Anchor” as the teams’ mascot.
An illustration of the school logo, created by Lyme high school sophomore Henry Brennen, was selected by 63 percent of voters. Another 63-percent majority voted in favor of a mascot that would be visible at athletic events and school assemblies.
The logo features a green-and-gold drawing, with a gold anchor wrapped in a green banner that spells out “Lyme.” The word “Lakers” appears, all in caps, below the anchor. The logo is contained within a green circle.
Lyme’s release said the next step will be to settle on an idea for a mascot.
Lyme announced in January the plan to change its mascot from Indians and replace its mascot of an Indian head. The school district took action in light of requests from the National Congress of American Indians to change the name, as well as a court case ruling in favor of the State Education Department’s requirement that Cambridge (N.Y.) Central School replace its Indians nickname.
The name has been criticized as offensive to indigeonous people, and several other school around the state have changed or are considering changing their mascot names.
SYRACUSE CBA 4, MASSENA 0
Christian Brothers Academy scored two goals within the first 13 minutes of the game en route to a state Class A first-round victory over Massena on Wednesday night at Potsdam Central School.
Connor Morgia scored eight minutes into the game and Will Harrigan added a goal just over four minutes later for the Brothers. Zach Walma and Santiago Betancourt-Trompa also scored for CBA (17-0-1), which advanced to a quarterfinal.
“They are a very good team and we knew that coming in,” said Massena coach Jeffrey Slack, whose team finished 14-3 for the season.
Colin Patterson stopped 12 shots in the Massena goal. CBA goalkeeper Finn Wheeler made one save.
NEW HARTFORD 2, MASSENA 0
Willa Pratt scored both goals of the game, each in the second half, as the defending state champions pulled away from Massena for a state Class A first-round victory Wednesday night at Potsdam Central.
Pratt’s first goal, from Talia Vitullo, came with 26 minutes, 32 seconds left in regulation after a scoreless first half. Pratt followed with her second goal on a direct kick seven minutes later.
New Hartford goalie Savannah Cole did not make a save en route to the shutout. Massena goalie Makayla Sunderland stopped 11 shots.
“Our goal was to play defensively the entire game,” said Massena coach Michelle Trimboli, whose team finished the season 15-2-1. “We knew which players we needed to double-up on and which players we could leave alone.”
