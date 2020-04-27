LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Monday that the spring state championships will be canceled due to COVID-19. Boys and girls track and field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, golf and boys and girls lacrosse will all be affected.
“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)” said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA’s President, in a press release sent out Monday morning. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”
The NYSPHSAA set Monday as the date for its decision on the spring state championships a few weeks ago, however, they have still yet to announce the cancellation of the 2020 spring regular season.
New York is one of only five states who have yet to cancel its springs sports in their entirety. The others include Connecticut, New Jersey, North Dakota and Vermont. Within the past week, four states have canceled its spring sports seasons.
The press release stated that the NYSPHSAA will “continue to rely upon information from the New York State Department of Health, local health departments as well as the Governor’s office for information and guidance on COVID-19.”
The NYSPHSAA and its executive director, Robert Zayas, has made clear several times that spring sports cannot return until students are back in the classroom. New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, has put his PAUSE order into effect until May 15, meaning students would not be returning to school until that date at the earliest.
Each section maintains the authority to cancel its own spring season if it sees fit. Last week, Section XI and Section VIII (both residing on Long Island) announced that they would be canceling their 2020 spring sports regular seasons due to COVID-19’s impact in both Suffolk and Nassau county. So far, no other section has canceled its season.
Section 3 executive director John Rathbun expressed in a Syracuse.com report on April 24 that he is holding out hope to have at least a partial season in Central and Northern New York.
Losing the entire spring season will be felt hard by every player in the state, especially the seniors who won’t get the farewell to their school, and maybe even their sport, that they had expected. That same sentiment is felt in the north country. For some schools, a lost 2020 season is a major missed opportunity. Lyme baseball, who lost to McGraw in the Section 3 championship last June, was poised to again make a deep run in Sectionals behind a strong pitching staff and talented lineup.
With the staff anchored by sophomore Derrike Goutremout and sophomore Mikey Flyzik, coach Rob Goutremout was, and still is, incredibly excited for his team’s chances in 2020.
“We’re really hopeful that we play, the biggest reason being that this is our big big year,” Rob Goutremout said. “This is our year to really do damage, we’re probably the best we’ve ever been.”
Goutremout spoke to the Times prior to the state’s official decision to cancel the 2020 state championships, even though its cancellation still felt inevitable. With the prospect of a larger championship in doubt, Goutremout said how even playing for just a divisional title will be rewarding.
With only a handful of seniors on the roster, one of Lyme’s biggest departures would be catcher Trevor Weston.
