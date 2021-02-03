WATERTOWN — In an effort to lengthen the regular season and reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association voted to cancel the spring state championships during its scheduled Executive Committee meeting.
“Certainly a difficult decision,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a tweet Wednesday. “However, at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students. Making this announcement now provided schools and Sections with flexibility to appropriately plan and schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year.”
Certainly a difficult decision, however at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students. Making this announcement now provides schools and Sections with flexibility to appropriately plan & schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year. @NYSPHSAA https://t.co/5PJJJScxKe— Dr. Robert Zayas (@RobertZayasNY) February 3, 2021
The 2020-21 winter and fall II state championships had already been canceled by the NYSPHSAA.
Like the winter state championships, this will be the second year in a row that the no spring state champions are crowned. The 2020 spring season was canceled entirely last April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring sports include boys and girls lacrosse, baseball, softball and track. Boys lacrosse is the only spring sport considered high-risk by the state Department of Health.
