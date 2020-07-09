WATERTOWN — Kate O’Neil and Jacob Grant are this year’s Immaculate Heart Central Exceptional Senior “Boots” Gaffney award winners.
O’Neil has been a very involved student since the day she came to the high school in 2014. O’Neil excelled in the classroom during her stay.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, and received the Scholar Athlete award every year from 2014-2019. She has been on the high honor roll every year at IHC.
O’Neil is also athletically gifted — being named a Frontier League soccer all-star five years in a row (2015-2019), FL all star in lacrosse in 2019, All-North soccer three years (2017-2019), and an All-State selection the past two years (2018-2019).
O’Neil, the daughter of Dave and Tina O’Neil, is looking for a career in the medical field, and has volunteered at Samaritan Medical Center the past few years. She has not yet made her decision on what university she will be attending.
Grant, meanwhile, has been fully involved in activities and athletics during his entire career at IHC.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and will receive an advanced regents diploma. He also received the Community Service Award two years in a row.
Grant also excelled in sports — and was a three-sport athlete his entire career, playing three years of varsity soccer, two years of varsity basketball and four years of varsity lacrosse. He earned all-league honors last year in lacrosse.
Grant, the son of Andrea Maring and Greg Grant, will be attending LeMoyne College in the fall.
