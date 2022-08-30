John Rathbun announced his retirement as Section 3 Executive Director on Tuesday during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association athletic director’s meeting.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 6:03 pm
John Rathbun announced his retirement as Section 3 Executive Director on Tuesday during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association athletic director’s meeting.
Rathbun said he will retire from his position effective Dec. 31.
Rathbun was appointed by the Executive Committee of Section 3 Athletics in 2008 as the organization’s first full-time executive director and just the fourth in 70 years of the organization.
“For the past decade I have had the privilege of working closely with John as the Section 3 Executive Director,” said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas. “John’s leadership and expertise has truly benefitted the students and member schools in Section 3.”
During Rathbun’s tenure Section 3 initated eight-man football, enhanced venues for Section 3 championships and increased marketing and sponsorship opportunities.
Rathbun also helped change the NYSPHSAA Representation rule, allowing girls to participate on boys teams while competing against girls in sectionals.
Section 3 covers a wide area of Central New York from Cortland in the south to Alexandria Bay in the north. All of the Frontier League’s teams are members of Section 3.
