Section 3 is postponing the start of its spring sports season to April 29 in compliance with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate related to COVID—19.
The season, which was originally set to begin at the beginning of April, was initially pushed back to April 14.
In a press release, Section 3 Executive Director John Rathbun stated that “Section 3 will continue to adhere to any and all extended dates and regulations established by the (state) Governor’s office.”
The last official game played by a Frontier League team was South Jefferson’s Section 3 Class B girls basketball championship victory over Bishop Grimes on March 7.
