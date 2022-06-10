Section 3 will honor 27 athletes from Frontier League schools at the Section 3 Scholar Athlete Awards dinner and ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Section 3 is recognizing the top male and female athlete from each Section 3 school, inviting them to the ceremony and awarding each a $100 scholarship. Students honored have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 90 percent or better and participated in varsity competition. The section also considers community service and other extracurricular activities. A total of 179 athletes will be recognized.
The event will also be live-streamed on the NFHS Network.
The list of Frontier League school honorees:
Alexandria: Emma Graveline, Brock Hunter; Beaver River: Emma Roggie, Colton Kempney; Belleville Henderson: Trinity Sampson; Carthage: Rebecca Steiner, Carter Kempney; Copenhagen: Raegan Dalrymple, Adam Ortega; General Brown: Karsyn Fields, Nathan Snow; IHC: Victoria Ledoux; Indian River: Adrien LaMora, Reagan Alexander; Lowville: Eliana Bonbrest, Kennedy Duncan; Lyme: Trinity Molnar, Dominick Sanford; Sackets Harbor: Abigail Flint, Tyler Green; Sandy Creek: Abigail Lantry, Matthew Trudell; South Jefferson: Jackie Piddock, William Littell; South Lewis: Lexi Bernard; Watertown: Alana Mastin, Kody Daly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.