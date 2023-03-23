gggggggggggggggggg

Basketball

The New York State Federation Tournament returns this weekend after a three-year absence.

Both the boys and girls Federation tournaments will take place Saturday and Sunday at three Section 2 schools in Guilderland Center, Latham and Clifton Park. The tournaments, which features New York State Federation of Secondary Schools, will cover Class AA, A and B schools only.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.