The New York State Federation Tournament returns this weekend after a three-year absence.
Both the boys and girls Federation tournaments will take place Saturday and Sunday at three Section 2 schools in Guilderland Center, Latham and Clifton Park. The tournaments, which features New York State Federation of Secondary Schools, will cover Class AA, A and B schools only.
The new sites were found after Fordham University announced in the fall that it would not be able to host the tournament.
On Saturday at Guilderland High School, Tappan Zee will face Albany Academy at 11 a.m. in a Class A boys semifinal. The other Class A boys semifinal will follow at 1 p.m., featuring Transit Tech against Monsignor Farrell.
At 3 p.m. at the same site, a Class A girls semifinal between Brooklyn High School for Law & Tech and Staten Island Academy will take place. The other Class A girls semifinal between St. Joseph’s By The Sea and state champion Walter Panas will follow at 5 p.m.
The Class AA tournament will take place at Shaker High School in Latham. In the boys semifinals Saturday, Long Island Lutheran plays state champion Victor at 11 a.m., followed by Archbishop Sepinac versus Eagle Academy at 1 p.m.
In the girls semifinals, White Plains faces St. Mary’s at 3 p.m. and Long Island Lutheran meets South Shore at 5 p.m.
The Class B tournament is slated for Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park. In the boys semifinals Saturday, state champion Westhill plays Poly Prep Country Day at 11 a.m. and Scholars Academy faces Moore Catholic at 1 p.m. In the girls semifinals, Waterloo faces South Bronx Prep at 3 p.m. Preston receives a bye into the championship game.
Championships are slated for Sunday, with the boys finals at noon and the girls at 2 p.m. at all three sites.
“There are some outstanding teams that have qualified for the event, and it will make for a great weekend of basketball,” said Jim Foster, NYSFSSAA executive secretary.
The Federation boys tournament was held in Glens Falls from 1981-2010 and from 2017-19. Glens Falls also hosted the girls tournament from 1995-2010 and 2017-19. Albany hosted both the boys and girls tournaments from 2012-16.
LEAGUE ALL-STARS NAMED
The Frontier League has released the division all-stars and MVPs for boys and girls basketball.
For boys, Carthage senior Trenton Walker was named MVP of the “A” Division. General Brown senior Tucker Rosbrook was named MVP of the “B” Division. South Lewis senior Aiden McGuire won the “C” Division MVP. Sackets Harbor junior Austin Griner was named “D” Division MVP.
For girls, Indian River’s Ravan Marsell won MVP honors for the “A” Division. General Brown’s Kori Nichols was named the “B” Division MVP. Thousand Islands’ Delaney Wiley won “C” Division MVP honors. LaFargeville’s Emeline Barton captured the “D” Division MVP award.
Coaches of the Year for boys are Watertown’s Eddie Adams, Lowville’s Zach Shambo, Beaver River’s Zach Lehman and Sackets Harbor’s Jeff Robbins. For the girls, Indian River’s Jim Whitley, General Brown’s Janelle Ferris, Sandy Creek’s Michelle Shirley and Alexandria’s Thomas Murphy were honored.
The Times will name its All-North boys and girls basketball teams, which include the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference, April 7 and 8.
BERKMAN ON STATE TEAM
Potsdam junior Tyler Berkman was chosen as an honorable mention forward on the Hockey Coaches Association of New York all-state team.
Berkman helped lead Potsdam to the Section 10 Division II title this season and ranked second in Section 10 in scoring this year with 28 goals and 32 assists in 20 games.
WEST TO ADDRESS CONFERENCE
Former Malone high school standout and Duke University basketball player Missy West will present the keynote speech at the first NYSPHSAA Student Leadership Conference on Thursday at the Hilton in Albany.
The conference, which hosts current sophomores and juniors, offers presentations and workshops in an effort to help athletes influence their teams and communities.
“Nearly 170 students are attending this conference,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said.
West is a member of the NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame as well as the North Country Hall of Fame. She is a motivational speaker, personal trainer, and co-founder of ORCA Leadership.
