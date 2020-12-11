For the second consecutive year, a basketball state champion will not be crowned.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Friday that all 2021 winter state championships will be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“When examining the feasibility of Winter State Championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a press release. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”
The 2021 spring state championships are still expected to occur at this time.
The NYSPHSAA also announced Friday that all high-risk sports will remain postponed until state officials authorize them.
This immediately affects winter high-risk sports, which were set to begin statewide on Jan. 4.
But the indefinite postponement doesn’t come as much of a surprise; state officials have maintained that high-risk interscholastic athletics will only go on once they give their approval. The NYSPHSAA recently postponed the start of its high-risk sports season from Nov. 30 to Jan. 4.
In a press release the state association says that its decision to postpone all high-risk sports until the state gives its authorization was “reinforced by the increase in infection and hospitalization rates across the State.”
Low- and moderate-risk sports are permitted and will continue as scheduled. In Section 3, they will begin on Monday, Dec. 14, in the Frontier League they will begin on Jan. 4.
During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared that there were 10,595 new positive COVID cases in the state Thursday, an infection rate of 4.98%. He also released there were 5,321 total hospitalizations and 87 deaths statewide.
High-risk sports include basketball, boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball and wrestling.
The state Department of Health determined the risk characterization for all sports.
The decision to cancel the winter state championships and postpone all high-risk sports was made with input from NYSPHSAA membership and all 11 Section Executive directors.
“As an educator, I am witnessing first-hand the challenges our member schools are facing each day in addressing this pandemic,” NYSPHSAA President, Julie Bergman said in a press release. “It is important we continue listening to the concerns being expressed by our membership when making decisions impacting interscholastic athletics.”
