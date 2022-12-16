The winter storm that has hit Northern New York has disrupted Friday’s high school sports schedule.
All high school boys basketball, girls basketball, indoor track and field and volleyball games have been called off due the snowy weather, which is slated to continue throughout the weekend. A lake effect snow warning is scheduled to start early Saturday morning and last through Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.