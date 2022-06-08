Beaver River senior Colton Kempney will get his chance to end his high school career on a high note.
The decorated runner will compete in three events at the NYSPHSAA track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Kempney will race in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 3,200, in which he’s the top seed in both events, this weekend in a bid to add to his state accolades he has earned throughout the school year.
Kempney is a state champion in cross country, competed at the state indoor track meet, and was sixth in the state steeplechase as a freshman in 2019. Kempney will run for Division I Furman University of Greenville, S.C. in the fall. He wants to pick up a top finish in states and make a strong showing in the national tournament that follows before heading off to college.
“I’m just happy that I’m able to compete at the highest level,” Kempney said. “Going back to COVID, no one knew what was going on.”
Having no state meet to compete in the last two years may have been a blessing in disguise for Kempney. He dealt with injuries, plantar fasciitis and hip problems, that hampered his training. Beavers cross country coach Alex Barrett, who has worked closely with Kempney throughout his career, said it took a long time for the standout runner to heal.
“He’s been through a lot,” Barrett said. “I’d say his injuries last from his sophomore year until the end of outdoor track last year.”
According to Barrett, Kempney started showing signs that he was feeling like himself again around the beginning of cross country season. Kempney managed to finally get that elusive win in the state Class D race last fall and Barrett believes Kempney still wasn’t at full strength that day.
“To be able to win the state cross country race at not even 100 percent is just a testament to his determination,” Barrett said.
For the spring, Kempney was able to concentrate on the 1,600, or mile as it’s commonly called, after reaching the super standard qualifying times in steeplechase and the 3,200. With his focus narrowed at the state qualifier, he displayed his dominance in 1,600 by registering a time of 4:14.28, which was nearly 13 seconds better than second-place Solomon Holden-Betts of Baldwinsville.
He won’t run in the 1,600 in states, but used the strong showing to get a better seed time for the New Balance Outdoor Nationals on June 17-18. Kempney was aiming for a time better than the one that won the race for him, but was satisfied with his performance.
“I was aiming for a time of under 4:10, but I got a PR (personal record) by two seconds, so I’m happy with that,” Kempney said.
The Beaver River programs in cross country and outdoor have featured many decorated runners, but Kempney’s stature has grown through his time with the team. His name is all over the Beaver River record books.
“We’ve had plenty of great athletes at Beaver River, but Colton stands out as one of the best of them all,” Beaver River outdoor track coach Tim Freed said.
This will be the first state outdoor track meet since 2019. Freed said athletes are leaving everything they can on the track because there hasn’t been an outdoor championship the last two years.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of kids really go out there and give it their all,” Freed said.
One challenging element for Kempney and others competing in both the steeplechase and 3,200 is the short turnaround time. The 3,200 will be contested as the last event slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday night, and the steeplechase will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Kempney prepared for this by taking part in the Loucks Games May 13-14 due to a similar short time between events.
“I almost say it’s harder to run both events after a full night’s rest,” Kempney said. “We’ll have to see what happens.”
Still, Kempney is eyeing victory in both races.
“I’m going for the win in both events,” Kempney said. “I hold myself to a high standard and I’m going to run my butt off.”
NYSPHSAA TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Cicero
Area competitors:
DIVISION I
BOYS
Massena: Aaron Binion (100, 200), Ryan DeShane (110 hurdles, triple jump).
Watertown: Donaven Turner (400)
DIVISION II
BOYS
Beaver River: Colton Kempney (steeplechase; 3,200)
Canton: Hayden Bregg (800), Nick Lyndaker (1,600, 3,200), Max Finley (steeplechase), Ayomi Odetoyinbo (high jump) 1,600 relay (Max Finley, Miles Gendebein, Hayden Bregg, Chris Downs, Vincent Nelson-Fuse, Ayomi Odetoyinbo), 3,200 relay (Nick Lyndaker, Max Finley, Miles Gendebein, Hayden Bregg, Vincent Nelson-Fuse, Chris Downs).
Gouverneur: Vincent Thomas (100), Marcus Kopchinski (110 hurdles), 400 relay (Noel LaPierre, Cole Siebels, Marcus Kopchinski, Vincent Thomas, Liam Winters, Ethan Fitzgerald).
Potsdam: Ansen Herrick (200, 400, long jump, triple jump), Chris St. Andrews (400 hurdles), Harlee Besio (discus), Theo Hughes (pentathlon).
South Lewis: Collin Stafford (1,600).
Tupper Lake: Nolan Savage (shot put).
GIRLS
DIVISION II
Madrid-Waddington: Hailey Marcellus (100 hurdles), Kaitlyn Putman (discus), 400 relay (Hailee Blair, Kaitlyn Putman, Grace Plumley, Hailey Marcellus, Lindsey Burns).
Malone: Ava Lilliock (100), Adyson King (200, 400), Adeline Chodat (high jump).
Norwood-Norfolk: Maddie Dinneen (800, 1,500, steeplechase), Sharon Colbert (3,000), 3,200 relay (Madison Carista, Rachel Hewey, Allie Snell, Sharon Colbert, Kylie Tebo, Lauren Sweet).
OFA: Ava Valcour (shot put).
Potsdam: Izzy Shatraw (400 hurdles, triple jump), Lindy Betrus (long jump), 1,600 relay (Anna Harvey, Lindy Betrus, Jaedyn Rutledge, Ali Grainger, Isabella Vaccaro, Kaitlyn Houston).
South Jefferson: Elise Hill (wheelchair 100, wheelchair 200, wheelchair shot put; wheelchair discus); Alexa Doe (steeplechase; 3,000).
South Lewis: Lexi Bernard (1,500)
Tupper Lake: Olivia Ellis (pentathlon).
