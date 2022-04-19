Sisters Lexi and Brynn Bernard have been running together since their early childhood years. The duo has been part of various championship cross country and track and field teams for South Lewis.
This is the last time the pair will team up as part of the Falcons program as Lexi will graduate at the end of the school year. Both sisters acknowledge it will be a bittersweet season.
“It is kind of sad that this is going to be our last year together,” Lexi Bernard said. “We’ve been training together since she (Brynn) was five and we’re always pushing each other.”
However, the two of them and the rest of the South Lewis team are on a mission. They want to continue to be one of the top teams in Section 3 at Class C. The pair was key to the Falcons winning the state Class D girls team cross country crown and the sisters were first and second with Brynn getting first with a mark of 18:42.8 on the 5-kilometer course. Lexi Bernard finished second with a time of 19:19.2.
“We ran together and fed off each other for most of the race” Brynn Bernard said.
There’s usually a case of one-upmanship when teammates, including sisters, get involved. However, Coach Jack Bernard said that Lexi and Brynn are more like a unit than two individuals.
“We’ve always been running together (as a team),” said Lexi Bernard, who will run at the University at Buffalo next season. “We’re always pulling for each other.”
This season will be the first Frontier League season with a traditional league schedule since 2019. There was no 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 calling off every spring sport, and there were only league meets in 2021. South Lewis also went outside of the state for meets.
“We’ve been keeping busy with our indoor travel team and going to other invitational meets,” Jack Bernard said.
The traditional Frontier League combined championship meet at Indian River that wraps up the league slate did not happen that season. However, that event will return and give South Lewis a chance to add its fifth straight girls team title.
“We’re very excited to have a normal schedule this season,” Brynn Bernard said.
Schools were allowed to compete in sectional meets last season, but there was no state tournament due to coronavirus concerns. South Lewis is famliar with the site of this year’s C-1 meet, which is at the track at Adirondack High School in Boonville. The Falcons train at the track, which is a short commute from the high school.
“Our main goal is to win the sectionals and we get to compete at a track we’ve been running at the last two years,” Jack Bernard said. “It’s only 10 minutes (away).”
The state qualifier June 2 and state meet June 9-10 are each slated to take place at Cicero-North Syracuse. Both Bernards have been to state events in past years and want to make it back.
“That would be a great experience to get back to the state meet,” Brynn Bernard said.
The Falcons will rely on both Bernards to score points as the girls roster is only 12 at this point and two competitors will miss a portion of the season due to injury. The Falcons will lean on its talented distance runners to help keep them in meets.
“We’ve got 10 on the roster for a while, but we’ll just use the distance runners and piece the rest together,” Jack Bernard said.
South Jefferson and South Lewis figure to be the favorites in the Frontier League “A” and “B” Divisions. Both schools have indoor track programs and usually don’t have to shake offseason rust like other teams do.
“We use the indoor season to get ready for outdoor,” Jack Bernard said. “I think that’s the reason you see South Jeff and our program do so well.”
FRONTIER LEAGUE
BOYS
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: There could be some very close matchups this season in the division. Watertown has a multitude of seniors, but juniors Tristin Clifford (throws) and Donaven Turner (400 meters) will be key. Indian River is hoping Caleb Adams can parlay his appearance at the state indoor meet into a strong outdoor season. Derek Jones and Tatzuo Kyota will also help the Warriors in the sprints. Carthage has Brogan Fielding for the distance events and Harrison Scott in the throwing events. Gavin Lajoie in the pole vault will be one to watch. South Jefferson has plenty of talented sophomores. The Spartans’ John Largett will look to repeat his success in the discus from the Class B meet, where he was second.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Brian Zevotek (18th year)
2021 record: 1-1
Athletes to watch: Brogan Fielding, Harrison Scott
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Jade Montressor (6th year)
2021 record: 4-0
Athletes to watch: Caleb Adams, Hector Ramos, Derek Jones, Tatzuo Kyota
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Paul Gaede (5th year)
2021 record: 2-2
Athlete to watch: John Largett
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Brandon Marston (5th year)
2021 record: 2-3
Athletes to watch: Donaven Turner, Tristin Clifford
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: Furman University-bound Colton Kempney will look to keep the Beavers on top in the regular season and tournament. Nevin Barker is one to watch in the high jump and long jump. Colin Stafford made a strong showing for South Lewis at the spring event April 12 at Westhill. Sandy Creek will look to get back on the winning track.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Timothy Freed (2nd year)
2021 record: 2-0
Athletes to watch: Colton Kempney, Nevin Barker
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Jason Moyer (2nd year)
2021 record: 0-4
Athletes to watch: Lexi Bernard, Brynn Bernard and Mallory Kraeger.
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jason Gibson (3rd year)
2021 record: 0-2
Athlete to watch: Colin Stafford
GIRLS
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: South Jefferson features senior and Iona-bound Alexa Doe to lead the distance runners. Elise Hill is looking to close out her high school career with another state crown in the wheelchair events. University of Toledo commit McKinley Fielding will get a chance at her first Frontier League outdoor season for Carthage. Samantha Massey hopes to repeat her success in the hurdles for the Comets. Indian River will be looking to Mackenzie Adams, Kierra Gabriel and Dulce Zaravia-Safeek in the middle distances. Makayla Rocha will guide a Watertown team that has a lot of potential.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Jim Goodenbery (14th year)
2021 record: 2-1
Athletes to watch: McKinley Fielding, Samantha Massey
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Bob Kuba (6th year)
2021 record: 1-3
Athletes to watch: Mackenzie Adams, Kierra Gabriel and Dulce Zaravia-Safeek
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Justin Crossway
2021 record: 4-0
Athletes to watch: Alexa Doe, Elise Hill, Kate Banazek
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Robin Boomhower
2021 record: 0-4
Athletes to watch: Makayla Rocha
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: South Lewis has small numbers, but a talented roster with Lexi Bernard, Brynn Bernard and Mallory Kraeger. Beaver River should offer plenty of potential from Naomi Roggie, Rachel Streeter and Kaylee Halteman. Eliana Bonbrest and Linea Haney give Lowville veteran leadership. Michelle Shirley takes over the Sandy Creek girls program.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Nicole Kuhl (2nd year)
2021 record: 2-1
Athletes to watch: Naomi Roggie, Rachel Streeter, Kaylee Halteman
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Marjorie Rush
2021 record: 3-1
Athletes to watch: Eliana Bonbrest, Linea Haney, Taci Smith
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Michelle Shirley (1st year)
2021 record: 0-4
Athletes to watch: N/A
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jack Bernard (5th year)
2021 record: 4-0
Athletes to watch: Lexi Bernard, Brynn Bernard and Mallory Kraeger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.