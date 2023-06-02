TUPPER LAKE — The Canton boys and Potsdam girls won the team titles at the Section 10 outdoor track and field championship, which concluded Friday at Tupper Lake High School.
Canton finished first with 170 points and Massena was second with 92, followed by Potsdam with 71.
Caleb Young led Canton with wins in the 100-meter dash, 200 and 400. Ayomi Odetoyinbo won the high jump and discus for Canton. Aiden Doyle-Rodriguez won the steeplechase and 3,200 and ran with Rylan Lee-Powell, Daniel Armendariz-Huang and Vincent Nelson-Fuse on Canton’s winning 3,200 relay.
Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Gabe Peabody won the 110 hurdles and the 400 hurdles. Massena’s Wyatt Monroe won the long jump and ran with Jacob Binion, Eligha Acevedo and Aaron Binion on the winning 400 relay.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Anthony Fiacco won the 800 and ran on the winning 1,600 relay with Liam Miller-Lynch, Dominic Fiacco and Corbin Gardner. Dominic Fiacco added a win in the 1,600.
Gouverneur’s Owen Siebels won the shot put. Madrid-Waddington’s Matthew Reed won the triple jump and Potsdam’s Theo Hughes won the pentathlon.
Potsdam’s girls finished with 122 points. Norwood-Norfolk was second with 111 and Canton was third with 87 points.
Potsdam’s Lindy Betrus won the triple jump and Lola Buckley won the shot put. The Sandstoners also won the 1,600 relay with Isabella Shatraw, Emma Brosell, Aliena Grainger and Jaedyn Rutledge.
Sharon Colbert led Norwood-Norfolk with wins in the 1,500 and 3,000 and also ran on a winning 3,200 relay with Madison Carista, Allie Snell and Rachel Hewey.
Canton’s Stella Shipman won the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Malone’s Adyson King won the 400 and 800 and Salmon River’s Makenna Manson won the 100 and 200.
Other girls individual champions were Madrid-Waddington’s Kaitlyn Putman (discus), Gouverneur’s Audrey Gaines (high jump), Madrid-Waddington’s Hailee Blair (long jump), Malone’s Ellie LeRoy (steeplechase) and Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis (pentathlon).
Madrid-Waddington won the 400 relay with Hailee Blair, Reese Durant, Hailey Marcellus and Kaitlyn Putman.
SECTION 3 QUALIFIER MEET
The Frontier League will also be represented at the upcoming state track and field meet after Thursday’s Section 3 qualifiers at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
South Jefferson’s Kennady Billman won the 100 dash in Division II with a time of 12.28 second. Billman, a Belleville Henderson student, placed third in the 200 and as part of the 400 relay. South Lewis junior Brynn Bernard won the 2,000 steeplechase and was third in the 3,000.
Beaver River freshman Hannah Roggie won the shot put in Division II with a throw of 34-5.5 feet while Carthage sophomore Layla Moore took first in the Division I high jump with a mark of 5-4.
In the boys competition, the Indian River 3,200 relay of Anderson Burge, Caleb Adams, Elijah Johnston and Hector Ramos was victorious with a time of 8:18.20. Warriors senior Joey Raap took second in the 110 hurdles and junior teammate Timothy Hardy was second in the long jump in Division II.
Beaver River senior Sawyer Schwendy was second in the Division II pole vault while South Jefferson junior James King placed second in the pentathlon.
Watertown junior Camiren Collins finished third in the Division I 100 with a time of 10.91 while Carthage senior Jhamel Lankford placed second in the Division I long jump.
