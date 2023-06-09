MIDDLETOWN — Area athletes produced one medal and are in contention for another after the opening day of the NYSPHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship Friday at Middletown High School.
Malone freshman Adyson King medaled in the girls Division II 800-meter run, finishing sixth with a time of 2 minutes, 21.65 seconds.
South Jefferson junior James King is in second place in the Division II boys pentathlon after the first three events. King picked up 1,928 points and is two points behind Camden’s Connor Dean.
The boys pentathletes competed in the 110 hurdles, high jump and shot put Friday and today will conclude by competing in the long jump and 1,500-meter run.
South Jefferson’s Kennady Billman just missed qualifying for today’s girls Division II 100-meter final.
Billman, a junior, held the seventh-best time in qualifying, finishing in 12.59 seconds. She finished second in her heat to Newark’s Jayda Solomon.
“We are very happy,” South Jefferson coach Justin Crossway said. “All the coaches know this is the big meet. It’s a whole other level of experience and we are going to build on it.”
Missing qualifying by one spot was a little rough, the coach said.
“It’s a tough walk-away,” Crossman said. “Sometimes those tough days are what you build upon. To not hit her personal record is probably hard, but to run in the state meet was a big day for her.”
