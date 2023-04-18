South Lewis’ Collin Stafford leads a group of runners during the second heat of the boys’ 1,600-meter run at the state meet on June 11. Dan Mount/Watertown Daily Times

South Lewis junior Collin Stafford is ready to overcome the end of his 2022 outdoor track and field season.

Stafford is hoping to make a return trip to states and to walk away with a medal. The Falcons distance specialist was leading most of the way in the 1,600 meters at the NYSPHSAA track and field meet at Cicero-North Syracuse before slipping up in the last 50 meters. He was disappointed with his fifth-place finish, but knows he has another chance this year.

