South Lewis junior Collin Stafford is ready to overcome the end of his 2022 outdoor track and field season.
Stafford is hoping to make a return trip to states and to walk away with a medal. The Falcons distance specialist was leading most of the way in the 1,600 meters at the NYSPHSAA track and field meet at Cicero-North Syracuse before slipping up in the last 50 meters. He was disappointed with his fifth-place finish, but knows he has another chance this year.
“When I fell in the mile, I got in my own head, but I’m glad I got another chance to make it to states this year,” Stafford said.
Stafford also missed out on the fall cross country season after breaking his collarbone during school break in the summer. He didn’t get to compete, but was still a part of the team and stayed active during his recovery.
“He was already in great shape while he was out injured,” South Lewis boys track and field coach Jason Gibson said. “He was doing a lot of work on the bike and just staying ready.”
The South Lewis runner also lent a hand to younger runners on the team during the fall. Stafford was especially pleased when sophomore MacCoy Maciejko qualified for the state cross country meet.
“I was pretty pumped to see him make it to states,” said Stafford, who finished fourth in the Class D cross country boys race in 2021. “I liked being there to help give them tips and advice.”
These setbacks have motivated Stafford to make a return trip to the state meet that will be June 9-10 at Middletown High School. Stafford is looking to make the states in the 1,600 and in the 3,000 steeplechase.
“I’m hoping I can get to the four-minutes, 10-second mark in the mile and I want to try and win states,” Stafford said.
Stafford qualified for the indoor state track meet in Staten Island in March, where he finished eighth in the 1,600. He wanted to place higher, but he credits the indoor season for getting him ready for the start of the outdoor campaign.
“Doing indoor makes things a lot easier for the start of the (outdoor) season,” Stafford said.
Coach Gibson said that Stafford devotes plenty of time toward becoming one of the Falcons’ best athletes. The coach is amazed at Stafford’s drive to succeed despite balancing school and work commitments.
“He’s at meets every week and he even goes to the optional meets,” Gibson said. “He cares a lot and he’s the prototypical athlete that you want to coach.”
The Falcons had low numbers last season with only 12 members on the team. but this year’s team has 19 on the roster. Last year, Stafford competed in an assortment of different events to help South Lewis try to win meets.
“I moved him around the lineup because we only had 12 guys last year,” Gibson said. “We knew our other distance runners could hold it down, so I had (him) do other events like the 200 and the hurdles and he’d do the best he can.”
South Lewis is targeting the Frontier League “B” Division crown and will take on rival Beaver River to start the season. The Falcons know that winning the home meet in Turin over the Beavers would go a long way to accomplishing that goal.
“We’d love to win the small schools (“B” Division) title and beating Beaver River would go a long way towards doing that,” Gibson said.
Stafford said he’d like to make the states in more than one event. The mile is his main goal, but he can’t wait for the weather to warm up and run the steeplechase.
“I do enjoy running in the hotter weather a little better,” Stafford said. “You can have your shirt off and not have to bundle up in three different layers like you do early in the season.”
Here’s a look at this season’s individual teams:
FRONTIER LEAGUE
BOYS
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: Watertown is the defending regular season and league meet champions. The Cyclones did lose some seniors, but return state qualifier Donaven Turner and Tristan Clifford for their senior seasons. South Jefferson is starting to improve and Thomas King is one of the reasons why as the Spartans will be in the mix. Indian River will also challenge for a league title with talented athletes like Caleb Adams and Hector Ramos. The Warriors were second in the division and the league meet. Carthage will have a younger squad, but the Comets do have James Gibbons, Grant Gillman, Hunter Werling, William Welter to lead their team.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Brian Zevotek
2022 record: 3-3 league and overall
Athletes to watch: James Gibbons, Grant Gillman, Hunter Werling, William Welter
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Jade Montressor
2022 record: 5-1
Athlete to watch: Caleb Adams, Joey Raap, Hector Ramos
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Paul Gaede
2022 record: 1-5
Athletes to watch: James King,
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Brandon Marston
2022 record: 6-0
Athletes to watch: Tristin Clifford, Camiren Collins, Donaven Turner, Jaden Collins
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: Beaver River did graduate Colton Kempney, but has other talents like Conner Zehr to help the Beavers try for another league crown. South Lewis also has talented distance runners like Collin Stafford and MacCoy Maciejko. The Falcons also have a larger roster of 19, which is up from 12. Sandy Creek will try to get back on the winning track.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Timothy Freed
2022 record: 3-3
Athletes to watch: Conner Zehr, Sawyer Schwendy
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Brooke Morse
2022 record: 0-6
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jason Gibson
2022 record: 2-4
Athletes to watch: Collin Stafford, MacCoy Maciejko, Isaac Gibson
GIRLS
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: South Jefferson graduated plenty of talent like Alexa Doe, Julia Largett and Peyton Draper. However, the Spartans look to be one of the top teams in the league with Kennady Billman, Lily Gaede and Grace Winchester. Indian River, Watertown and Carthage are all younger teams looking for underclassmen to step up. The Cyclones will look to get leadership from Augusta Boomhower, Amber Eldridge, Hailey Thomas and McKenzie Gavel. The Comets graduated sectional champions McKinley Fielding and Samantha Massey, but bring back Amari Williams, Gracie Thesier, Sadie Bernthal and Sarah Downey. The Warriors boast pentathlete Mackenzie Adams on their roster.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Jim Goodenberry
2022 record: 2-5
Athletes to watch: Amari Williams, Gracie Thesier, Sadie Bernthal, Sarah Downey
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Bob Kuba
2022 record: 3-4
Athlete to watch: Mackenzie Adams
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Justin Crossway
2022 records: 7-0
Athletes to watch: Kennady Billman, Lily Gaede, Grace Winchester
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Robin Boomhower
2022 record: 1-6
Athletes to watch: Augusta Boomhower, Amber Eldridge, Hailey Thomas, McKenzie Gavel
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: Lowville and South Lewis seem to be the two top teams in the division. The Red Raiders return Mackenzie Ples, Taci Smith and Maya Laribee. The Falcons return distance specialists Brynn Bernard and Mallory Kraeger. Beaver River is a young team, but has some talented athletes. Kaylee Halteman, Lauren Brandt and Anna Roggie are go-to athletes for the Beavers. Sandy Creek will look get into the win column, but has a small team.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Nicole Kuhl
2022 record: 4-3
Athletes to watch: Kaylee Halteman, Lauren Brandt, Anna Roggie
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Marjorie Rush
2022 record: 5-2
Athletes to watch: Mackenzie Ples, Taci Smith, Maya Laribee
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Michelle Shirley
2022 record: 0-7
Athletes to watch: Addison Petrie, Maiya Hathway
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jack Bernard
2022 record: 6-1
Athletes to watch: Brynn Bernard, Mallory Kraeger, Grace Bailey
