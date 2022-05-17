PHILADELPHIA — The rain at the beginning and ending of the Frontier League track and field championships didn’t put a damper on the Watertown boys’ and South Jefferson girls’ victories.
Donaven Turner and Deante Hall won two events each as Watertown made a clean sweep of the “A” Division regular-season and league championships, Kennady Billman won three times and Julia Largett won twice for regular-season champion South Jefferson. Elise Hill took all four wheelchair events to help the Spartans claim the girls title Tuesday at Indian River High School.
GIRLS MEET
South Jefferson scored 161.75 points while Lowville was second with 134. Beaver River finished third with 102.75 and four-time defending champion South Lewis was fourth.
Billman, a Belleville Henderson student, showed her speed by sweeping the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also took the long jump. There was a moment of concern when Billman fell face-first beyond the finish line, but she immediately popped back up and laughed it off. The sophomore has been pivotal in the sprints and jumping events for the Spartans.
“She’s a huge part of what makes our team,” said Emily Belcher, who won the discus for the Spartans.
South Jefferson was missing a key part of its team as top runner Alexa Doe injured her ankle in gym class. However, this gave younger runners like Annabelle Renzi, who won the 1,500, Chloe Abbott and Reese Roberts a chance to step in. But the younger teammates did miss their senior leader.
“We missed her like crazy because she’s the person we cheer for the most,” Belcher said.
The Spartans also took inspiration from Hill, who won the wheelchair 100, 200, shot put and discus events. Hill is a former state champion and is a key motivator for South Jefferson.
“Elise keeps us going and she helps us remember why we’re really here,” South Jefferson girls track coach Justin Crossway said.
Largett got victories in the 400 and the pole vault for South Jefferson, which has plenty of great middle-to-long-distance runners. However, the Spartans showed balance throughout the lineup.
“I’m very excited about our future depth,” said Abbott, who finished second in the 400.
Multiple winners from other schools were South Lewis’ Lexi Bernard (800, 3,000, 3,200 relay), Lowville’s Eliana Bonbrest (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 1,600 relay) and Taci Smith (400 relay, 1,600 relay). Bernard’s win in the 3,000 came after Carthage’s McKinley Fielding was leading the race, but was misinformed about how many laps were left and ran off the track thinking she was finished. Two other runners did as well.
Crossway said Fielding can still hit the state qualifier time at the Van Deusen Meet this weekend in Ogdensburg or a few Frontier League teams may set up a five-team meet. The Spartans coach did work with Fielding as she trained with the team during the indoor season.
“This is a kid I was lucky to coach in indoor track, but there’s no question she’ll hit that time,” Crossway said.
BOYS MEET
Watertown registered the title with 165 points while host Indian River netted 124. Two-time defending champion Beaver River was third and Carthage sealed up fourth.
Turner collected victories in the 400 and 1,600 meters while Hall won the long jump and was part of the winning 400 relay squad with Camiren Collins, Jalen Goodman and Daemareon Warren. Cyclones coach Brandon Marston was able to boast a bigger roster than in previous years that showed its depth.
“We had good strong group of juniors and seniors with some young guys sprinkled in,” Martson said. “We found some guys that weren’t doing anything in the offseason and brought them on board.”
Turner managed to fight through a non-COVID cold that saw him coughing between events. Cyclones girls track coach Robin Boomhower help Turner with encouragement and some soothing candy.
“She was giving me tips to stay positive and she got me some peppermints to ease my throat,” Turner said.
Watertown didn’t pick up many wins, but they were able to place many athletes in the top six, which is where the points are counted. That allowed the Cyclones to pull away early and get the win.
“We may not have the best guy in each event, but we have enough guys that can get places and score points,” Hall said.
The Cyclones believe they can do some damage in the upcoming Section 3 Class A meet and at the state qualifiers. Watertown will certainly do its best to make a statement in the closing weeks of the season.
“We got a lot of guys going to sectionals and three already at state qualifiers,” said Tristin Clifford, who was second in the shot put. “I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Multiple event winners were South Lewis’ Collin Stafford (800, 3,200, 3,200 relay) and Indian River’s Caleb Adams (100, 200, 1,600 relay).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.