Beaver River senior Colton Kempney placed second in the boys 2-mile run at the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Sports Complex in Staten Island.
Kempney completed the course in 9 minutes, 8.47 seconds. LarryJosh Edwards, a freshman from Morgantown, W.Va., won the race in 8:57.20.
Kempney finished fifth in the 3,200 meters at the same site last week in the NYSPHAA indoor championships. He broke the state record with his time of 9:03.69.
