High school volleyball
Both the Carthage and Beaver River volleyball teams earned top seeds for the Section 3 tournaments.
Carthage (17-0) is the top seed in Class A and will take on No. 8 Rome Free Academy in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Indian River (11-6) is the fifth seed and travels to No. 4 New Hartford in a 6 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal. Watertown (9-8) is the sixth seed and plays at No. 3 Chittenango in the quarterfinals with date and to be determined.
Beaver River (14-1) gets a first-round bye and plays the winner of No. 9 South Lewis (9-7) and No. 8 Herkimer in a Thursday quarterfinal. The match between the Falcons and Magicians will be at 6 tonight in Herkimer. Lowville (6-11) is the 12th seed and is on the road to No. 3 Cooperstown tonight at 6.
South Jefferson (7-8) is the sixth seed in Class B and takes on No. 3 Canastota at 6 p.m. Thursday. Sandy Creek (13-5) is the No. 3 seed in Class D and hosts McGraw in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
