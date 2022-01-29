TURIN — The Frontier League’s three regular-season division champions stayed red-hot in the South Lewis gym despite the cold temperatures outdoors during Saturday’s league playoffs.
Indian River completed a historic league season with its first sweep of regular season and playoff crowns with a four-set win over Watertown in the “A” Division final. Lowville earned another “B” Division title with a three-set sweep of South Jefferson, while host South Lewis topped rival Beaver River in straight sets for the “C” Division title to send the crowd home happy.
INDIAN RIVER 3, WATERTOWN 1
Madallyn Moore recorded 14 assists and 11 digs as the top-seeded Warriors beat the No. 2 Cyclones, 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, for the team’s first “A” Division championship title. Sydney Carbone provided 16 digs, 11 service points and seven kills while Madison Bigelow totaled 15 kills and 12 digs. After the victory, Indian River veterans, like Zoe Cruz, were still trying to process winning such a landmark match.
“I honestly can’t wrap my head around it,” said Cruz, who netted 27 digs and 12 service points. “It’s crazy that we actually achieved that goal.”
Indian River (11-4) has checked off a lot of firsts this season thanks to strong senior leadership and determination. That fortitude was on display in the first set when the Warriors rallied from a 24-20 deficit to reel off the last six points to steal the set.
“That mental toughness is what we work on every day and to see it transition to the game is exactly what we want,” Indian River coach Alyssa Sidmore said.
The Warriors were able to use that first-set momentum to take the second set, but the Cyclones hung tough and forced a fourth set. Indian River regained its focus to finish off the match for the history-making title.
“We told the team that we’ve prepared for this, trained for this and there’s no reason we can’t win,” Warriors assistant coach Mikayla Williamson said.
Indian River hopes to get a home game in the Class A tournament when the Section 3 seedings come out Tuesday. There, the Warriors can take down another program first with their first sectional victory.
“It would be very nice to (win a sectional game) considering this is my senior year,” outside hitter Elizabeth Hellings said.
Watertown (6-13) received 36 digs from Alana Mastin. Augusta Boomhower generated 19 assists and 11 digs while Kate Ciscell chipped in with 18 kills, eight service points and six digs.
Watertown will be in the sectional draw, but there’s excitement about next season when it returns a majority of its squad. The Cyclones showed flashes of promise in plenty of matches this season.
“I look at next year and I’m excited, but there’s plenty of volleyball to play this season,” Watertown coach Robin Boomhower said.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Shaylagh Randall totaled 12 kills and 12 digs while Skye Everson tallied 30 assists, 12 service points and seven digs as the top-seeded Falcons won 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 over the No. 3 Beavers. Jada Pominville provided 10 kills and 10 digs for a South Lewis team that used the power of Randall and Sara Shaw to finish points.
“We were just standing up to the net, swinging hard, being aggressive and going for it,” Randall said.
The first two sets were back-and-forth before the Falcons finished off each set strong. South Lewis (17-1) received strong librero play from Leah Greene to ignite its game plan. Librero has been a traditionally strong position for the program with Green carrying on the tradition.
“Not anyone can play that position and if you can’t get that first contact, we aren’t going to be able to run our offense,” South Lewis coach Ashley Gino said.
The Falcons also fed off a boisterous home crowd that enjoyed a rare chance to host the playoff title matches. The event is usually held at Case Junior High in Watertown.
“I loved that home crowd was cheering for us because it pumped us up,” Pominville said.
Longtime Beavers head coach Gene Sundberg was pleased with his team’s effort despite the loss. Beaver River had to shift its lineup around in recent weeks and it did well with players in new positions.
“I’ve only got positive things about the game,” Sundberg said. “There really isn’t anything negative for me.”
Emma Dicob supplied 21 digs and nine kills while Alyssa Evan notched 22 digs and seven service points for Beaver River (8-6). Tina Boliver distributed 11 assists for the Beavers.
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Quinn Cunningham recorded 11 kills as the top-seeded Red Raiders swept past the No. 2 Spartans for a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 win. Hannah Gyore added 17 assists and 14 service points while Meredith Lovenduski dished out 12 assist for Lowville’s second straight playoff title.
“We’ve worked so hard for this moment and to be able to clinch the win feels amazing.” Lovenduski said.
The Red Raiders (16-1) took advantage of openings and finished points strong. Peyton Cole credited her setters, Gyore and Lovenduski, with getting her balls to finish off points.
“Meredith distributes the ball very well and she can see where the block is and moves the ball to the opposite side.” Cole said.
Lowville has 12 seniors and has won nine straight since a Dec. 16 loss at Sandy Creek. Longtime coach Jim Rhodes said the team has formed a tight bond by playing together through the team’s various levels.
“The core of this team has been together for a long time,” Rhodes said. “They play club together and I get the feeling that they won’t let each other down.”
McKenzie Burnham provided 22 digs and six kills while Abbie Shultz finished with eight kills for the Spartans (8-8).
South Jefferson loses just two seniors to graduation and will get a sectional home match in Class B.
“I think we’ll be all right for the first couple rounds,” Spartans coach Becca Hare said.
n NOTES: The Frontier League honored retiring Carthage coach Angie Robbins at the end of the “A” Division playoff final. She amassed 433 career victories for the Comets program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.