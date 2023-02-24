Four area wrestlers have advanced to the second day of the NYSPHSAA tournament Friday at MVP Arena in Albany.
The Frontier League trio of Carthage’s Ryan Munn, Copenhagen’s Chase Nevills and Lowville’s Sean Kelly all reached the semifinal round. Gouverneur’s Vandavian Way is the lone Northern Athletic Conference wrestler to make it to the second day.
Munn stayed unbeaten on the season with a pair of victories in the Division I bracket at 102 pounds. Munn scratched out a 3-2 decision over Nicholas Fortugno of Section 1’s Briarcliff-Byram Hills-Valhalla-Westlake in the first round. The Comets freshman then scored a 6-3 decision over No. 13 Charles Pryzmysky of Section 1’s Mahopac. Munn will take on top-seeded Cooper Merli of Section 9’s Newburgh Free Academy in the semifinals.
In Division II, Gouverneur’s Way, who is the second-seed, looked strong in his first two matches at 152. The Wildcats junior pinned Section 8’s Michael Coppeto of Island Trees in two minutes, 23 seconds. He then recorded a 16-1 technical fall over Section 6’s John Watson’s of Chautauqua Lake-Westfield. Way will take on the tough third-seed Sixx Cook of Central Valley Academy in the semifinals.
Lowville’s Kelly scored an upset over fellow Section 3 wrestler and top seed Jordan Koening of Holland Patent at 172. The Red Raiders junior won, 4-3, in the ultimate tiebreaker round to down the Golden Knights senior for his first victory in four matches against him this season. Kelly had defeated Jonathan Cranker of Section 2’s Fonda-Fultonville/Johnstown, 8-6, in the first tiebreaker round. Kelly will face fourth-seeded Greyson Meak of Section 8’s Cold Spring Harbor in the semifinal round.
Nevills, the top seed at 118, posted a 17-2 technical fall over Austin Hall of Section 2’s Canisteo-Greenwood in the first round. The Golden Knights junior then logged a 13-6 decision over Jacob McVige of Section 5’s Honeoye Falls-Lima in the quarterfinals. Nevills will take on fellow Section 3 wrestler Gene Edwards of Central Valley Academy in the semifinals for the third time this season. Nevills has won both of his previous bouts via major decision.
In Division I, Indian River senior Manny Gonzales won his first-round match at 138. Gonzales blanked Paolo Ciatto of the Catholic League’s Iona Prep, 1-0, before falling in the quarterfinals. Massena’s Colden Hardy won his preliminary round bout at 152 via pin before losing in the first round.
In Division II, Beaver River’s Derek Walseman won two matches to make it to the quarterfinal round at 102. South Jefferson/Sandy Creek’s Brock Frederick (110) earned a major decision in his first match to make the quarterfinals. Lowville’s Patrick Grimsey (126) and Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper (145) also reached the quarterfinal round.
Preliminary round winners in Division II included Gouverner’s Paul Minckler (102), Hunter Mashaw (145), Drew Gates (160), Malone’s Tanner King (118), Cayden Carter (172), South Jeff/Sandy Creek’s Ryley Monica (145) and Beaver River’s Dominic Roes (215).
Semifinal bouts will start at 10 a.m. today with the championships starting at 6 p.m. The top-eight finishers in each class earn a spot on the podium.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.