DEXTER — The General Brown wrestling team picked up where it left off when it comes to being the top Class C team in Section 3.
The Lions won three weight classes as they earned the Class C title for a third straight season at the Section 3 tournament Saturday afternoon at General Brown High School. David O’Neil (138 pounds), John Chamberlain (145) and Nick Rogers (285) each won their divisions to give General Brown 213 team points. Holland Patent finished second with 191 and Phoenix placed third with 161.5.
“It (winning the sectional title) was nice because it was close to home,” Chamberlain said.
Lowville produced division winners in Patrick Grimsey (118) and Keegan Crenshaw (189) to end up in fourth spot, and Mount Markham rounded out the top five.
The Lions’ program continued its run that was only interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no 2021 tournament, but this season three Frontier League schools hosted sectional events with Carthage in Class A and Beaver River in Class D.
“It’s great to have all these tournaments here because everyone gets to have their own fan support at home,” Rogers said.
General Brown, like many other teams, has been working its way through the coronavirus, which has caused wrestlers to miss matches and the team to shift lineups around. The Lions struggled with being short-handed early in the season but have been coming up strong lately after securing the Frontier League “B” Division title a couple weeks ago.
“We went through a lot of adversity and we were quarantined,” Lions coach Mike Hartle said. “We had to communicate through phone messages and texts.”
O’Neil said that has handled all of the adversity and simply wants to get out and wrestle.
“It’s been a great season and people were upset about having to wear masks, but I could care less if I get to be on the mat,” O’Neil said.
Both O’Neil and Rogers added Class C crowns with quick pinfall victories to add to the Frontier League tournament titles that they won a couple of weeks ago. O’Neil, a senior, beat Holland Patent junior Aaron Stowell in one minute, 19 seconds. Rogers beat Andrew Morris of Holland Patent in 36 seconds.
“I try to snap the guy down when I see a shot and take the shot,” Rogers said.
Chamberlain beat Lowville junior Landon Mosheir via fall in 4:59 to collect the title at 145. The Lions junior won all three of his matches via pin and is hoping to go to states.
“I’m just ready for anybody they’ll put out in front of me,” Chamberlain said. “I’ll just go out and wrestle.”
The Class C tournament serves as a warm up for next weekend’s Section 3 state qualifier that will be at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.
“It helps us keep pushing the limits,” O’Neil said. “It’s my last year and it’s going to be good.”
The website CNYWrestling.com has projected O’Neil and Rogers as the top seeds for the upcoming Division II tournament. Hartle said his goal is to get multiple kids into the state tournament.
“If we didn’t have the goal of sending people to states, we’re not in the right business,” Hartle said. “We hope to punch more than one ticket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.