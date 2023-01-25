General Brown wrestlers, from left, Zoey Jewett, Samantha Danyi and Brystol Branche will complete in the first NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational this weekend in Syracuse. Dan Mount/Watertown Daily Times

DEXTER — Three General Brown wrestlers are hoping to continue to build the school’s new girls program with their tournament appearance this week.

Zoey Jewett, Samantha Danyi and Brystol Branche will represent the Lions at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Invitational on Friday at the SRC Arena in Syracuse on the campus of Onondaga Community College. The trio, as well as Gouverneur’s Zoe Griffith, who has the won the Eastern States girls tournament two years in a row, will represent the area in the first-time event.

