PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River wrestling team usually has three main goals every season.
Make that four.
Beating rival Carthage is also very high on the list.
The Warriors recorded six pinfall victories as they defeated the Comets, 48-26, in a Frontier League “A” Division meet Wednesday night at Indian River Middle School. Indian River (11-0 overall, 6-0 league) also is trying to pick up its lucky 13th straight division title and the win over Carthage (3-2) will go a long way to accomplishing that goal.
“Winning the North Country Invitational is on our bucket list every year, but beating Carthage isn’t too far behind that,” said longtime Indian River coach Jamee Call, whose team is also eyeing a league crown.
Tomah Gummow (110 pounds), Brady Lynch (138), Manny Gonzales (145), Gabe Lynch (160), Jake Whitmore (215) and Davin Dewaine (285) all won via fall with Indian River winning in quick fashion in most of them. The team’s strength in the middle and bottom of the lineup helped the Warriors get separation.
“We don’t have to worry about wrestling bad because we got a lot of guys to back us up,” Gummow said.
Shay Sinitiere (118) won via fall while Brogan Fielding (126) registered a technical fall for the Comets. Carthage’s Ayden Downing collected a decision victory in his match at 102.
The Warriors have already checked off one box by winning the North Country Invitational on Dec. 18 and look to add the regular season and tournament titles in the next couple of weeks. Indian River is also getting ready for the Section 3 Division I Dual Meet Championships on Tuesday at Fulton, where it’s the top seed and will face No. 7 Oswego. The match was originally set for Liverpool, but switched due to COVID-19 protocols.
“The match was a good warm up for the Section 3 duals,” Gonzales said of the Carthage clash.
Indian River’s lineup does have depth, but that can also present headaches for Call. The trio of Gonzales, Brady Lynch and Alex Booth are all ranked high in the 138 and 145 brackets. Some tournaments have seen Warrior wrestlers square off against each other in the finals.
“It’s a great problem to have, but at the end of the year, we’re going to have to make some decisions.” Call said. “It’s not going to be a fun one to make.”
However, the trio relishes the chance to improve their skills at practice against each other. There have been some good matches on the mats during off days.
“We got some good scraps in the wrestling room obviously with me number one and Brady (Lynch) number two at 138,” Gonzales said.
Carthage is the sixth-seed and will take on a tough No. 3 Fulton team in the quarterfinals. Comets coach Don Dorchester knows that the meet against rival Indian River evaluate its team.
“It kind of shows where we’re at and what we need to work on,” Dorchester said. “Obviously Indian River has set the bar for being the team to beat and gives us a gauge of what we need to work on.”
