PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River wrestling team gave longtime coach Jamee Call an early Christmas gift.
Kymah Gummow (102 pounds), Tomah Gummow (118) and Manny Gonzales (138) each won their respective weight classes as the host Warriors captured its fourth straight team title at the Lacey Jones North Country Invitational on Saturday at Indian River Middle School.
Indian River netted 195.5 points to edge second-place Camden (191), Gouverneur (185.50) and Lowville (180.5). All four schools were in striking distance of taking the team title at the start of the finals, but the hosts picked up the crucial points with finalists in five different divisions.
“It’s an early Christmas present and those kids did a great job today,” Call said.
Camden received wins from Trey Kimball (132) and Joshua Salsman (215) to seal up the second spot. Copenhagen earned victories from Chase Nevills (126) and Tavian Camper (145), while the Syracuse City Schools yielded multiple winners in Trey Darmody-Latham (189) and Sean Hunt (285). Other local winners were South Jefferson/Sandy Creek’s Brock Frederick (110), Sackets Harbor’s Kayleb Martin (145), Gouverneur’s Vandavian Way (160) and Lowville’s Sean Kelly (172).
The Warriors may not have the depth like they’ve had in previous seasons, but they were able to squeeze out enough points from their youngsters. Both Brady Lynch (145) and Jared Cook (285) reached the finals.
“We’re not as talented as we’ve been in years past,” Call said. “This tournament is what we strive for and we’ve had some kids come up big.”
Kymah Gummow started the finals off with a bang by rallying past General Brown sophomore Nahjeed Abel, 10-7, in a back-and-forth bout. Gummow gained the early lead before Abel scored a takedown to get back in front. But Gummow rallied with a pair of takedowns to claim the win. The younger Gummow became the first Indian River seventh grader to reach and win a final.
“He wrestled so awesome today,” older brother Tomah Gummow said. “I was so happy for him that I was going to tear up.”
Tomah Gummow and Gonzales both scored vital pins in their respective bouts to put the Warriors over the top with six points each. The older Gummow pinned Lowville freshman Ayden Weaver in the first period to give Indian River the lead in the team event.
“We knew what the points were and we were keeping track of them,” Call said. “There’s no better two on this team to have in your back pocket than Manny and Tomah.”
The victory was sweet for Tomah, who now has a 46-6 career record at the program. He had to sit out last year’s tournament due to health and safety protocols.
“I didn’t get to go here last here because I was quarantined, so it was good experience to win my first North Country Invitational tournament,” Tomah Gummow said.
Gonzales sealed up the victory with a pin over Ogdensburg Free Academy sophomore Ashtyn Amo, who was the Section 10 champion last year at 118. Gonzales, the defending Section 3 champion in Division I at 138 pounds, came close to pinning Amo in the first period, but time ran out. However, Gonzales finished the job early in the second period to get a key victory.
“I check the state rankings and they have me down (lower) in there,” said Gonzales, who won last season at 132. “I like being down (in the rankings) because people don’t expect me and I can pull the upset.”
Indian River has a busy two-week stretch with dual meets against Watertown and Copenhagen on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The Warriors then go down to the prestigious Windsor Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. Indian River uses these early-season tournaments as a measuring stick for later in the season.
“These tournaments show what we need to work on and what we’re good at,” Gonzales said. “From there, you just keep improving.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.