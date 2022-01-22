BEAVER FALLS — This has been a banner week for the Indian River wrestling team.
Tommah Gummow (110 pounds), Alex Booth (132), Manny Gonzales (145), Gabe Lynch (152) and Jake Whitmore (215) all won titles in their respective weight classes as the Warriors earned yet another Frontier League tournament title Saturday, at Beaver River Central School. The victory gave Indian River its fifth straight tournament title after there was no tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19.
“I definitely wanted to win the Frontier League tournament one more time before I graduate,” said Lynch, who scored a pin in his match in the final.
Indian River gained the team title with 182 points while Carthage was second with 136. General Brown, South Jefferson/Sandy Creek and Lowville rounded out the top five. The Lions and Red Raiders both boasted multiple winners as David O’Neil (138) and Nick Rogers (285) won in their weight classes for General Brown. Patrick Grimsey (118) and Sean Kelly (189) won their divisions for Lowville.
The Frontier League title capped off a huge week for Indian River as it won the Section 3 Division I dual meet crown with a victory over Fulton on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse. Longtime Warriors head coach Jamee Call said that beating Fulton was something the program has been chasing for years.
“We’ve been trying for 24 years to beat Fulton and we’ve done it twice this season,” Call said. “It’s going to be kind of hard to repeat next year.”
Indian River had to win two matches on Tuesday over Oswego and Liverpool before dispatching Fulton in the final.
The Warriors looked relaxed Saturday and were able to flex their depth, as they also had one wrestler finish second and three others get third. Much of the success can be attributed to the strong Warriors’ senior class.
“We all bond together, and we all may crack jokes at each other, but we all care about each other,” Lynch said.
This year’s tournament at Beaver Falls matched past wrestling events where Indian River brought a large contingent of fans. Some meets have limited fan attendance due to coronavirus concerns, but Saturday’s packed match featured plenty of Warriors faithful that made 40-minute drive to Beaver Falls.
“It’s amazing and we’ve got a good team and good fans,” said Booth, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.
The Warriors also relished the chance to compete in the league final after last year’s wasn’t held. It was particularly important to Indian River’s senior-heavy roster.
“It was kind of depressing (last year) and I really missed it a lot,” Booth said.
Indian River has also been able to navigate the maze of injuries and illness that’s now part of wrestling. Call said his team has been able to roll with the changes.
“At the beginning of the season, there were some complaints about wrestling in masks, but you don’t hear that anymore because they want to compete,” Call said.
Other winners were South Jefferson/Sandy Creek’s Brock Frederick (102), Brogan Fielding of Carthage (126), Watertown’s Jack Clough (160) and Copenhagen’s Adam Ortega (172).
Section 3 class tournaments will take place Feb. 5 and the state qualifiers are Feb. 12 at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
The seeding for the state dual meet tournament will be released today.
