The north country was well-represented at the 2023 New York State Public High School Athletic Association wrestling tournament at MVP Arena in Albany this past weekend.
Four wrestlers from the area made it to the state semifinals and one, Copenhagen junior Chase Nevills, captured a state Division II championship at 118 pounds on Saturday.
Gouverneur’s Vandavian Way, Carthage’s Ryan Munn and Lowville’s Sean Kelly each advanced to the semifinals. All three fell in the semifinals but Indian River’s Manny Gonzales recovered from a quarterfinal loss to finish in third place. Kelly and Way each placed fourth.
Here’s a look, in pictures, at some of the north country competitors on the mat this past weekend.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.