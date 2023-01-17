The Section 3 Dual Meet Wrestling Championships were postponed due to Tuesday’s inclement weather.
The Division I championship, which features a quarterfinal matchup between third-seeded Indian River and No. 6 Carthage in the quarterfinal, have been moved to Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High school. The tournament will be held in one day with the quarterfinals starting at 5 p.m.
