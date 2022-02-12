WATERTOWN — Credit Adrien LaMora and her Indian River teammates with a hard-fought victory on Saturday to claim a Frontier League playoff championship, with the effort coming on a historic day for her friendly rival, South Jefferson’s Jackie Piddock.
The top-seeded Warriors rallied to defeat second-seeded South Jefferson, 52-48, in overtime to secure the “A” Division crown at Jefferson Community College’s McVean Gymnasium.
Piddock scored 31 points and in the process became Section 3’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball.
“South Jeff is just a great team and I’m not going to miss Jackie Piddock too much,” Indian River coach Jim Whitley said with a smile. “She’s a great player, great kid, had a great game, but I’m not going to miss her a whole lot.”
In earlier title games, Thousand Islands beat Beaver River 55-29 for the “C” Division crown; General Brown topped Immaculate Heart 60-38 for the “B” Division title; and Copenhagen defeated Alexandria 66-19 for the “D” victory.
In the “A” final, Daelyn Alcock scored a team-high 23 points and fellow senior LaMora contributed 16 points for Indian River (18-2), which stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the third quarter to prevail.
“It’s definitely a nice win,” said LaMora, who will be attending Division I Canisius. “To go 3-0 against South Jeff is an amazing feeling for the team, there’s just so many emotions that go into it. So many emotions during practice, this week of practice was definitely tough leading up to this.”
Trailing 29-28 at halftime, the Spartans opened the third quarter with a 9-0 surge to build their biggest lead of the game at 37-29.
With the two teams tied at 45-all heading into the fourth quarter, which included five lead changes, Alcock provided Indian River with a 53-51 lead with two free throws with 53 seconds remaining.
Then, Piddock, who converted on 14 of 19 free-throw attempts, sank two more with three seconds left to force overtime.
“They did not panic and we got it right back to even by the end of the third quarter,” Jim Whitley said. “It was pretty close the rest of the way and that was huge. They showed poise, we’ve got four seniors that have shown a lot of leadership and they’re going to take us far.”
Warriors’ junior Ravan Marsell opened the extra session with a 3-pointer and Alcock delivered with consecutive baskets, sandwiched around a lay-in from Piddock for a 60-56 lead and LaMora followed with two free throws down the stretch for the final margin.
“I think all of our players, every single one of them can come up clutch at any time,” LaMora said. “And it’s an awesome feeling to know that we’ve got that deep of a bench or that deep of an offensive set.”
Indian River, which went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season, also won its first division playoff championship since the 2018-19 campaign, after South Jefferson won the title in the 2019-20 season.
Coming into the game 18 points shy of the previous Section 3 scoring record of 4,445 points held by Emily Durr of Utica Notre Dame, Piddock equaled and passed the mark in the third quarter of Saturday’s game.
“It’s amazing, going into the game you try not to think about it,” the Marist-bound Piddock said. “Just one game at a time and one possession at a time. But I definitely could have not done it without my teammates, pushing me in practice to be the best I can and giving me good looks in games.”
Piddock, who earlier in the season moved into second place on the list, surpassing Cicero-North Syracuse and UConn standout Breanna Stewart (2,367 points), now has amassed 2,458 points in her varsity career with South Jefferson and Immaculate Heart Central, one which dates back to when she was in seventh grade.
“It definitely is special,” Piddock said. “Especially with this the last Frontier League playoff (game) with my friends and my teammates and stuff like that. So it was definitely was bittersweet, especially with Adrien and all my friends on the other team, they did great.”
“That’s who she is, she’s very competitive,” South Jefferson coach Michelle Whitley said of Piddock. “And that’s why she’s going to a Division I school for basketball, because she has the talent, the athletic ability and just the drive to never give up. ... She’s just one of a kind.”
Maddie Pfleegor added 10 points in Saturday’s game for South Jefferson (11-8).
“It’s always a dogfight with them, they’ve obviously been a rival for a while,” South Jefferson’s Whitley said of Indian River. “We knew that and people were like ‘oh God, you have to play Indian River for a third time?’ Listen, you don’t get better by playing people that aren’t good, so it only makes us better.”
Piddock added: “What I’m proud of is we didn’t back down ... we kept fighting until the end, so super proud.”
THOUSAND ISLANDS 55, BEAVER RIVER 29
Jenna Pavlot continued her late-season shooting surge with 20 points and Abigail McCarthy added 13 points as the top-seeded Vikings (16-3) beat the No. 3 Beavers. Brenna Mast scored 11 points to pace Beaver River (7-12).
Pavlot came out strong with four first-half 3-pointers as Beaver River focused on McCarthy and Delaney Wiley inside. The offensive balance was key in giving TI an early lead.
“We can drive and kick to shooters and we can have them making threes,” Pavlot said.
Beaver River did its best to stay the game by taking outside shots, but the Vikings made things difficult with their length on their 3-2 zone defense. Thousand Islands had used the 2-3 and 1-3-1 zones in previous games, but the shift to the new defense helped force turnovers.
“(Beaver River) hadn’t seen it before and the switch to the 3-2 changed the whole game,” Vikings head coach Shannon Amo said.
That versatility on both ends of the floor will help Thousand Islands in a tough Section 3 Class C bracket. The Vikings don’t know exactly where they’ll be seeded, but are ready for anything.
“We don’t really know what’s coming ahead of us, but we’re going to practice on Monday and do the best we can,” said Wiley, who scored 11 points.
Beaver River did manage to contain Wiley and McCarthy for much of the game and coach Tracy Adams was pleased with her team’s defensive effort.
“I think our kids did good job holding down Wiley and McCarthy, but Pavlot shot the ball really well,” Adams said.
GENERAL BROWN 60, IMMACULATE HEART 38
The top-seeded Lions scored the first 13 points of the game as they used a fast start to beat the No. 2 Cavaliers. Kori Nichols generated 19 points while Emma Dupee scored 14 for General Brown (18-2). Tori Ledoux provided eight points to lead Immaculate Heart Central (11-8).
The Lions earned their second win over the Cavaliers in a week, but were unhappy about some their play in the 46-25 win at IHC on Tuesday.
“The game on Tuesday was a little bit off for us, so we had to step it up,” Nichols said.
General Brown consistently forced jump balls and shot clock violations with their pressure defense. The Lions clogged passing lanes and made things tough for the Cavaliers’ shooters.
“We do try to run transition off our defense, but IHC does a great job handling the ball.” Lions coach Janelle Ferris said. “We don’t get as many deflections or steals, so we knew we had to work harder in the half-court.”
The Lions also got the ball inside to Dupee, who was able consistently score from in close. IHC tried adjusting by having multiple players collapse on her and that freed up other players.
“It really opened things up for us and got us some open looks for us,” Dupee said.
IHC did settle in after the shaky start and head coach Jake Fusilli was encouraged by the signs his young team showed. However, the Lions’ fast start was to large to overcome.
“The first three or so minutes they came out and jumped on us and we weren’t so composed,” Fusilli said.
COPENHAGEN 66, ALEXANDRIA 19
Charli Carroll scored 20 points as the top-seeded Golden Knights (12-2) got off the blocks quickly with the game’s first 37 points against the third-seeded Purple Ghosts (8-11). Aubree Smykla and Raegan Dalrymple each added 12 points for Copenhagen. which went unbeaten in league and tournament play.
Copenhagen used its trademark pressure defense to force Alexandria into mistakes. Longtime Golden Knights head coach Natalie Scott used Dalrymple and Carroll as bookends on the team’s full-court press.
“We have one in the front and one in the back of our press,” Scott said. “The one in the front (Dalrymple) makes it hard for the guards to see passing lanes and the one in the back (Carroll) it’s hard for them to get past her.”
The Knights’ two seniors in the middle could give them an edge as most Class D schools don’t have that kind of size. But both were quick to credit their front court teammates.
“Me and Raegan are a big threat down on the post, but it also helps to have everyone that can shoot,” Carroll said.
Copenhagen was able to get 14 games in during the abbreviated 2021 season, despite no sectionals or states. The Knights are that also pays off with a sectional title this year.
“The experience helps a lot because we know what we’re doing and what we need to do,” Dalrymple said.
