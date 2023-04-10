Fitzpatrick helps pace Knights to softball sweep

POTSDAM — Devin Fitzpatrick tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout as in game one as the Clarkson University softball team swept SUNY Potsdam, 6-0 and 3-2, in a nonconference doubleheader on Monday afternoon.

Bridget Kerwin and Elizabeth Greco each recorded two hits and two RBIs in the opener for the Golden Knights (9-8). Kaya Johnson supplied two hits, including a double, for Clarkson in the second game.

