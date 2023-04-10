POTSDAM — Devin Fitzpatrick tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout as in game one as the Clarkson University softball team swept SUNY Potsdam, 6-0 and 3-2, in a nonconference doubleheader on Monday afternoon.
Bridget Kerwin and Elizabeth Greco each recorded two hits and two RBIs in the opener for the Golden Knights (9-8). Kaya Johnson supplied two hits, including a double, for Clarkson in the second game.
Alexa Abbatantuono belted an RBI-triple in the second game for the Bears (3-14).
SAINTS’ MURPHY NAMED MEN’S LACROSSE POTW
St. Lawrence University junior Judge Murphy was named Liberty League men’s lacrosse offensive performer of the week when the conference awards were announced on Monday.
Murphy notched six goals and two assists as SLU defeated SUNY Plattsburgh and Skidmore last week.
Saints senior goalie Raelynn Bovenzi earned women’s lacrosse defensive performer of the week honors after registering 19 saves in victories over Union and Skidmore.
St. Lawrence senior Catherine Gamble took women’s tennis top singles player of the week while freshman teammate Angelica Aksdal-Jansen received rookie of the week honors. Saints freshman Jimmy King received the top rookie in men’s golf.
BEARS’ WALSH WINS LACROSSE AWARD AGAIN
SUNY Potsdam senior Peyton Walsh earned SUNYAC men’s lacrosse player of the week honors for the third time this season when conference’s weekly awards got announced on Monday.
The Bears’ captain had six goals and an assist in a 14-7 victory at SUNY Poly on April 5 and matched a career-high with eight points on six goals and two assists in a 10-9 double-overtime loss to SUNY Brockport on Saturday.
Walsh currently leads the SUNYAC in goals (41) and points (52).
D.B. Falge racked up seven points (three goals, four assists) as the Lakers topped the Comets in a nonleague matchup at Cazenovia.
Brendon Barnard tallied five points and Tucker Ives made five saves for Cazenovia (3-2).
Josh Bigelow scored twice and Corey Decker made 18 saves for Carthage (1-5).
