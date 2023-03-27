WATERTOWN — Savannah Hodges supplied three goals and an assist as the South Jefferson girls lacrosse team beat Watertown, 11-7, in the Frontier League season-opener for both schools on Monday night.
Madelyn Barney, Brooke Perry and Jade Doldo each chipped in a pair of goals for the Spartans (1-0).
With the victory, South Jefferson has now won 50 consecutive games against league competition, a streak which dates back to the 2017 season.
Alex Macutek notched three goals while goalie Ava Virga made 10 saves for the Cyclones (0-1).
WATERTOWN 15, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3
Nico Spaziani tallied five goals and an assist as the Cyclones opened the season with a Frontier League victory over the Vikings in Clayton.
Jack Clough recorded four goals while Mick O’Donnell and Jack Rathbun each added four points for Watertown (1-0) against Thousand Islands (0-1).
POTSDAM 15, ST. LAWRENCE 6
Tyler Berkman posted three goals and seven assists as the Sandstoners topped the Larries in the NAC season opener for both schools in Brasher Falls.
Devin Green and Alexander Grant each scored four goals for Potsdam (1-0).
Merrick Frary generated three goals for St. Lawrence Central (0-1).
HARFORD (MD.) 6, JEFFERSON CC 0
Brooke Hasegawa hit an RBI double as the Owls beat the Cannoneers in the JCC season-opener in Bel Air, Md.
Mackenzie Burton tossed a complete game for Harford (12-1).
Trinity Molnar and Rachael Shackleton each recorded hits for Jefferson Community College (0-1). The second game was stopped due to weather in the third inning tied at one.
KNIGHTS’ MASON rookie OF WEEK
Clarkson freshman James Mason was named Liberty League rookie of the week when the conference’s awards were announced on Monday.
Mason hit .375 over two games, going 3-for-8, driving in four runs in three wins for the Golden Knights.
Clarkson freshman Lauren Shanahan scored eight points over the course of two games to earn women’s lacrosse rookie of the week.
St. Lawrence University freshman Angelica Aksdal-Jansen was selected as women’s tennis player of the week while the doubles team of Catherine Gamble and Molly Jespersen got team of the week honors.
ROOS’ TODD TOP MEN’S LAX DEFENDER
Canton native and freshman goalie Hayden Todd was named North Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse defensive player of the week.
Todd 43 of the 75 shots he faced as the Kangaroos split two games during the week.
Kangaroos senior goalie Olivia Scott took conference defensive player of the week honors in women’s lacrosse.
Scott collected 28 saves across two games as Canton went 1-1 during last week’s games.
Canton swept the baseball awards as Malone native and senior Nathan Welch was named player of the week. Sophomore Hunter LaValley grabbed both rookie of the week and pitcher of the week honors in the NAC.
