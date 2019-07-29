BASKETBALL
Three Frontier League players will be participating in this week’s Summer Hoops Festival in Johnson City.
On the boys team, both Aidan and Gavin Macaulay of Lowville will play as part of the Central Region team that is comprised of players throughout Section 3.
The Central Region boys team is comprised of 12 players and is coached by Gallagher Driscoll of Bishop Ludden, Erik Saroney of Onondaga Community College and Nick Medicis of Rome Free Academy.
The Central Region boys team is set to play North Country team that consists of players from Section 10 at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The only girls player from the Frontier League participating will be Kennady Amo of Thousand Islands. They are set to play the Buffalo region at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Both the boys and the girls semifinals and finals will take place Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.