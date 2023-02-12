SYRACUSE — Nine Frontier League wrestlers qualified automatically for states after winning their respective weight classes at the Section 3 state qualifier Saturday at SRC Arena.
Carthage and Indian River placed two wrestlers each in the state Division I tournament.
The Comets’ Ryan Munn (102 pounds) stayed unbeaten on the season with a 7-4 decision over Brady Maneri of Auburn. Shay Sinitiere scored a 12-1 major decision over Carthage teammate Landon Copley at 126.
The Warriors’ Tomah Gummow racked up a 13-2 major decision over Mike Boyhan of Auburn to win at 118, while Indian River's Manny Gonzales repeated at 138 by pinning Walter Crofoot of Fulton in 3 minutes, 44 seconds.
In Division II, Copenhagen got two automatic qualifiers via Chase Nevills (118) and Tavian Camper (145). Nevills earned a 14-5 major decision over Gene Edwards of Central Valley Academy, while Camper scored a 13-9 decision over T.J. O’Connor of Cooperstown/Milford.
Derek Walseman of Beaver River pinned Jacob Hurd of CVA in 1:34 to win at 102, while South Jefferson/Sandy Creek’s Brock Frederick won at 110 via fall over Evan Rutecki of Cazenovia in 1:32. Lowville’s Patrick Grimsey took the 132 title with a 9-5 decision over Culley Bellino of Canastota.
Wild-entries for the state tournament will be announced in the middle of the week and the NYSPHSAA championships will be Feb. 24-25 at MVP Arena in Albany.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, CENTRAL VALLEY 1
Sydney Carbone registered 19 digs, 15 kills, seven service points and two aces as the second-seeded Warriors beat the No. 7 Thunder, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18, 25-11, in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal at Philadelphia.
Maddy Moore produced 30 assists, 12 digs and nine service points while Madison Bigelow connected for 12 digs, 11 service points, seven kills and three aces for Indian River (15-1), which hosts third-seeded Whitesboro in a semifinal Tuesday with a time to be determined.
Scout Ludwig totaled 10 digs and seven aces for Central Valley Academy (6-10).
SANDY CREEK 3,
MORRISVILLE-EATON 1
Lilly Kohlbach generated 16 kills, four digs and two blocks as the sixth-seeded Comets upset the No. 3 Warriors, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 25-13, in a Class D quarterfinal at Morrisville.
Lizzie Glazier added 18 digs, 11 kills and four blocks while Maiya Hathway accumulated 21 assists, 10 digs, eight kills and five aces for Sandy Creek (12-6), which travels to No. 2 Cincinnatus in a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal.
Morrisville-Eaton finished the season at 15-5.
BOYS SWIMMING
IR’S EGGLESTON QUALIFIES
FOR STATE DIVING
Calvin Eggleston qualified for the state swimming and diving tournament after placing first in the Section 3 Class B diving event at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.
Eggleston recorded a state-qualifying score of 476.10. South Jefferson’s John Perkins finished third.
The state tournament is March 2 at Ithaca College.
GIRLS HOCKEY
CANTON 2, POTSDAM 1
Anna Hoose scored the winning goal in the third period as third-seeded Canton (7-10) upset top-seed Potsdam in the Section 10 championship game at SUNY Canton.
Kennedy Emerson scored the first goal of the game shorthanded for Potsdam (16-4). Sydnee Francis tied the game for Canton. Ava Murphy assisted on both Canton goals.
BOYS HOCKEY
CLARENCE 4, SALMON RIVER 2
Luke Marchant supplied two goals and one assist to lead Clarence past the Shamrocks (17-2) in the championship game of Salmon River’s tournament.
Caiden Cartier and Connor Dishaw scored for Salmon River.
CANTON 1, BELLOWS 0
Jacob Rosales scored in the first period for Canton (4-13) in the consolation game of the Salmon River Tournament.
Daniel Creurer made 36 saves for the shutout.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, PLATTSBURGH 2
Charlie Dow registered two goals and one assist for St. Lawrence Central (4-14-1) in a nonleague win at Plattsburgh.
Connor Provost also scored for the Larries.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HOLLAND PATENT 59,
GENERAL BROWN 53
Jeffrey Dewar scored 15 points and Andrew Jones contributed 14 to pace the Golden Knights past the Lions in a nonleague game at General Brown.
Nicholas Acevedo added 12 points for Holland Patent (9-10).
Tucker Rosbrook recorded a double-double of 28 points and 15 rebounds for General Brown, which finishes the regular season at 16-4.
HEUVELTON 65, MALONE 46
Nate Mashaw scored 17 points to send the Bulldogs (15-3) past the Huskies in a nonleague game at Heuvelton.
Chris Ashlaw scored 15 points and Lucas Thornhill added 13.
Jace Hammond led Malone (15-3) with 16 points. Ian Mulverhill added 12.
MORIAH 60, HARRISVILLE 37
Nolan Sullivan scored 14 points and Tanner Sullivan added 12 for the Pirates (16-4) in a nonleague loss at Lake Placid.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HARRISVILLE 55,
COLTON-PIERREPONT 41
Violet Atkinson and Isabelle Miller each scored 21 points for Harrisville (7-13) in a nonleague win at Colton.
Riley Cole and Ashley Woods scored 11 points for the Colts (5-15) and Kaitlyn Houston added 10.
CHATEAUGAY 53, ST. LAWRENCE 44
Maddie McComb supplied 15 points for the Bulldogs in an East Division win over the Larries (12-8, 8-4) in Brasher Falls.
Kaelyn Morgan added 12 points for Chateaugay (14-3, 11-1). Courtney Moreau scored 14 points and Brianne Foster 11 for the Larries.
MASSENA 47, EDWARDS-KNOX 36
Chyler Richards picked up 22 points as the Red Raiders (9-9) beat the Cougars in a nonleague game at Massena.
Lily Lottie and Kiana Hogle both scored 12 for the Cougars (10-10).
