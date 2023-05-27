UTICA — Caleb Williams and his Belleville Henderson baseball teammates continue to deliver and thrive on late-inning suspense.
Williams fired a gutsy, complete-game effort and Panthers rallied to defeat Stockbridge Valley, 3-1, on Saturday night in a Section 3 Class D semifinal at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.
The resilient Panthers are headed to the school’s first sectional final in 24 years.
Earlier, Beaver River was ousted from the Class C tournament in a 7-2 semifinal loss to Little Falls on the same field.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 1
Williams went the distance, striking out 12 and scattering five hits to back the top-seeded Panthers over the fourth-seeded Cougars.
“He really showed the heart of a lion tonight,” Belleville Henderson coach Paul Gibbs said of Williams, who totaled 125 pitches, which is the limit allowed at this level.
After he allowed the game’s first run in the top of the sixth inning, Belleville Henderson answered by scoring three runs in the bottom of the frame to prevail.
The Panthers (16-2) advance to the sectional title game where they will play seventh-seeded Oriskany at noon Monday at Onondaga Community College.
“This was nice, but we’re not done yet,” said Williams, a junior right-hander. “We still have to win on Monday.”
Brittan Cross led off the pivotal sixth with a triple to the left-center field wall and scored the tying run as Cayden Randall reached on an RBI groundout as he beat the shortstop’s throw to home.
After Williams and Kenny Zehr walked, both scored when Eddie Plummer reached on an infield error and a subsequent wide throw to home plate.
“I knew our guys had it,” Williams said of the comeback. “The way I saw everybody getting ready, I knew this was it and we would be playing on Monday. I knew this wouldn’t be our last game.”
“It’s amazing, I was a little down they got that run there,” Cross said. “But again, we found a way to just get it done.”
Williams retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to finish off the win.
“Caleb was amazing, that one of the best games I’ve ever seen him pitch,” Cross said. “And I knew when we went ahead, I knew he would lock it in and finish it.”
Williams outdueled Stockbridge Valley’s Charlie Cross, who also went the distance, allowing only four hits and striking out 10.
Stockbridge Valley (13-4) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top half of the sixth. It loaded the bases on a pair of walks and an infield single from Evan Enslow, and Marcus Smoot scored on a wild pitch by Williams.
Williams’ performance on the mound came after Cross delivered a gem of his own in Belleville Henderson’s 1-0 home semifinal win over Brookfield on Thursday.
Cross tossed a one-hitter, striking out 13. The Panthers won in walk-off fashion as after loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh, Evan Howard reached on an infield single to push across the winning run.
Belleville Henderson will now play in its first sectional final since 1999 — when it took Section 3’s Class D-1 sectional title.
“We’re pumped to play,” Williams said. “We’ve got Oriskany, they’re a good team and we just have to keep our heads in it.”
Earlier this season, Belleville Henderson won both the Frontier League’s “D” Division regular-season and playoff titles, capturing the first outright crown since 2001 to set the stage for its playoff run.
LITTLE FALLS 7, BEAVER RIVER 2
Brayton Langdon spun a complete game three-hitter to back the third-seeded Mounties past the second-seeded Beavers.
A senior right-hander, Langdon struck out seven and walked three batters to record the win for Little Falls (18-3).
“He’s a very good pitcher and he was tough,” first-year Beaver River coach Brandon DeLong said of Langdon. “He’s a good thrower and other than Ludlow over at (Thousand Islands) he’s probably the hardest thrower we’ve seen all year. They’re probably about the same velocity, but he’s a very good thrower.”
Beaver River, which was bidding to reach a sectional final for the second time in three years, finished at 20-3.
Langdon, who was staked to a 6-0 lead through sixth innings, was dominant early on as he was nearly perfect through four innings, yielding just a walk in the fourth.
“He’s done it all year,” Little Falls coach Bob Gollegly said of Langdon, who totaled 101 pitches. “He’s a senior and he rises to the moment, that’s what you’re supposed to do. He’s been the best player on our team for the majority of the year, he’s trained all year this and I’m just glad he had the moment that he did.”
After Cooper Joslin generated the Beavers’ first hit, coming in the fifth inning, and they finally broke through by scoring two runs in the sixth.
After Beaver River loaded the bases, Brit Dicob followed with an RBI fly out to deep left field to drive in Jake Boliver and Lucas Roes, who had singled, and came home on a dropped third strike by Little Falls’ catcher.
This was the biggest threat the Beavers mustered as Langdon retired the side in order in the seventh.
Boliver took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits, in five innings. The junior right-hander struck out five batters while walking two.
“We got out of Jake what we expected,” DeLong said of Boliver, who threw 93 pitches. “We knew he wasn’t going to come in and strike 15 guys out, the biggest thing was keeping the ball on the ground. And like I said, you’re hoping the ball is going to find our guys on defense. That didn’t really happen, but he battled.
“And with us giving up four runs in five innings, you’re hoping our offense is going to step up and get something going behind him and that just didn’t happen.”
Langdon helped his own cause as he singled twice and drove in a pair of runs, teammate Samuel Phillips reached base in all four trips to the plate, including three singles.
After Little Falls scored two unearned runs in the second inning one coming home on an infield error and another on a bases-loaded walk, it led 3-0 in the third as Langdon singled in a run. Chase Regan followed with an RBI single in the fifth and it struck for two more runs to lead 6-0 in the sixth, sparked by an RBI single from Wyatt Beadle.
The Mounties tacked on a run on Langdon’s sacrifice fly.
Beaver River won its fifth consecutive “C” Division title this season to set the stage for the playoffs.
“I’m proud of them,” DeLong said of his team. “Today we came out and never really gave up. We still battled there and scored a couple runs there in the sixth and I think we battled. We just didn’t lay down when they scored a those early runs, we played seven innings of ball.”
Last year, the Beavers reached the sectional quarterfinal a year after winning a Section 3 title.
“That’s what a told a couple of these seniors who have been on varsity for three years, I mean like they’re 65-7 in their careers and they’ve won a lot of ball games,” DeLong said.
CLASS A
JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 15, INDIAN RIVER 0
The second-seeded Red Rams blanked the sixth-seeded Warriors in a Class A semifinal at OCC.
Winning pitcher Jake Ogata and Will Cooper combined on a two-hitter, with Ogata striking out nine for Jamesville-DeWitt (12-7).
Indian River, which made its first semifinal appearance since 2006, finished at 7-9.
