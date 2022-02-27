SYRACUSE — Riding an aggressive and running style of play, Kori Nichols and General Brown’s girls basketball team took another big step Sunday.
The Lions led throughout and cruised to a 66-50 win over Marcellus in a Section 3 Class B semifinal at Onondaga Community College’s Allyn Hall.
General Brown advances to the program’s first Section 3 final in two decades.
Later, Lowville’s season came to an end in a 67-49 loss to Utica Academy of Science in a Class B boys semifinal at OCC’s SRC Arena.
GENERAL BROWN GIRLS ADVANCE
Nichols, a junior guard, scored 17 points to pace a balanced scoring effort as the second-seeded Lions downed the third-seeded Mustangs.
General Brown, which led wire-to-wire, improves to 21-2 on the season.
Ainsley Fuller contributed 15 points for the Lions and Karsyn Fields finished with 14.
General Brown moves on to its first sectional final since 2002 when it reached the Class C title game, a runner-up to Mohawk.
“It’s awesome, honestly,” Nichols said. “I mean we’ve never been in this situation, this is the first time in (20) years that General Brown basketball has made it this far, so it’s awesome.”
This time, the Lions will face No. 12 Bishop Grimes (15-9) in the final at 3 p.m. Saturday at SRC Arena.
Bishop Grimes knocked off top-seeded Little Falls, 49-44, in Sunday’s other semifinal.
“We’re super excited and we’re grateful that we have this opportunity to keep moving forward,” General Brown coach Janelle Ferris said. “It’s been a long time for our program and it’s definitely been something that’s been a goal for a while.”
“This is the first time for us in a while and we can’t wait, this is really exciting,” said Fields, a senior guard.
Katie MacLachlan scored a game-high 25 points to pace Marcellus (17-5).
Along with thriving in their high-tempo and fast-paced offense, the Lions also excelled at the free-throw line, converting 27 of 33 attempts for 82%.Nichols went 10 of 12.
“Free-throw shooting has not been a strength of ours this season, however, today we were able to knock them down, especially in the stretch to seal the victory,” Ferris said.
General Brown built a 21-11 lead through the first quarter.
The Mustangs responded with an 8-0 run to pull within 21-19, but the Lions scored six of the next eight points, capped by a lay-in from Fields and a layup from Fuller in the final minute to lead 27-23 at halftime.
General Brown opened the second half on a 7-2 spurt for a 34-25 lead. Marcellus later trimmed the lead to four later in the third quarter, Nichols followed with a key 3-point field goal for a 37-30 lead.
“They’re a very good team and I think that we played to our ability and did what we needed to do to get it done,” Nichols said of Marcellus.
The Lions, who led 46-36 after three quarters, led by as many as 15 in the final quarters.
“They were probably the toughest competition we’ve had so far in sectionals for sure,” Fields said. “They know how to push the ball up the court really fast, so it takes us a lot to get back on defense and definitely tired us out a little bit.”
“But that’s what we like to do when we are strongest,” Fuller, a junior guard, said of the Lions’ running approach on offense.
General Brown also held Marcellus to 13 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“We usually thrive off playing good defense and getting deflections and steals and then we like to score in transition,” Ferris said. “We knew that today that wasn’t going to be as easy as it has been in the past, so we’ve been working on our half-court (offense) a little more to be more composed. And not necessarily looking for the first shot, but working the ball around and going from there.”
The Lions have won their past five games and 14 of its past 15. This includes a win over Immaculate Heart Central to win the Frontier League’s “B” Division playoff title and sectional wins over Chittenango and Oneida.
“That actually started with the Frontier League, it was the first time we had ever won the Frontier League division and in the playoffs and then made it this far,” Ferris said of the Lions’ previous Section 3 finals appearance. “So these girls have worked hard since third or fourth grade and it’s happening for them now.”
General Brown, which is also ranked No. 4 in the state in Class B, also competed in its first sectional semifinal since 2009.
“We’ve been playing really well together,” Nichols said. “We’ve been playing since we were 10 and this is the year we’ve been waiting for. I think we’re really getting to where we’ve wanted to be for a while.”
RED RAIDERS FALL TO ATOMS
Second-seeded Lowville seized the early initiative, but was ultimately defeated by No. 3 Utica Academy of Science in a boys semifinal.
Donelious King Jr. poured in a game-high 27 points to propel the Atoms (20-3), who advance to play No. 1 Chittenango in the Sunday’s final at SRC Arena.
The Red Raiders, who were bidding to reach a sectional final for the third consecutive postseason, finished at 21-2.
“A tough one,” Lowville coach Zach Shambo said. “They played well and we did not. We didn’t play our best game.”
Dalton Myers scored 15 points to lead Lowville, Brody Brown chipped in 12 and Ryan Young finished with 10.
“Lowville has been the class of Class B for the last few years, so this was a really good win for us,” UAS coach Anthony Lee said. “We have moved up to Class B and were making the most of it.”
The Red Raiders built a 13-5 lead with 4:25 left in the opening quarter. Lowville then sank into a scoring drought of 8½ minutes, when UAS forged a 15-0 surge, including scoring the first seven points of the second quarter to lead 20-13.
“I think Utica played as tough as anybody we’ve seen all year long,” Shambo said. “It made it really hard for us to score and we couldn’t really get back into a rhythm and we’re just chasing from behind after they took the lead and we could never catch them.”
Myers made a pair of free throws with 4:25 left in the first half to end the run, but the Red Raiders managed only eight points, including just three field goals, in the second quarter.
“We just went on a big drought,” Brown, a junior guard, said. “And that’s a big part of what we’ve been working since the beginning of the year, just not letting ourselves get that to the point. And always scoring and always moving the ball, but we hit that at the worst possible time.”
Lowville drew 33-28 on a 3-pointer from Myers with 3:42 left in the third quarter, but King Jr. quickly responded with a quick trey of his own for an eight-point lead.
The Red Raiders drew within 39-33 through the third period, but would get no closer as King Jr. commenced the fourth quarter with a deep 3-pointer.
“I thought they were really physical, they were a physical team and we didn’t match that — and it hurt us in the long run,” Shambo said.
“We did what we could, we just didn’t execute on some of our finishes and some of our jump shots,” Brown said. “They’re a big team, they have size, they have athleticism and we knew that coming in. And we tried to really push them away from the basket and tried to get them out, but they pounded it in and Donelious shot well today.”
Lowville had won its previous six games, including claiming both regular-season and playoff titles in the FL’s “B” Division.
Lowville had won the past two Section 3 titles in Class B, advancing to the state title game in 2019 and then defeated Solvay to win the 2020 final before high school sports were halted because of the pandemic.
“It’s hard for them because they had their heart broken for the first time,” Shambo said. “It’s easier for me after Joe Girard (of Glens Falls) did that to us (in the 2019 state final). There’s nothing that can be worse than that. I just told them to keep their heads up and that we’re proud of them. They handled themselves with class and that’s what matters to us.”
“It’s tough and the seniors are not coming back and that’s tough for them,” Brown added. “But the morale is high and I think we exceeded expectations. It’s disappointing, but we did what we could and had fun along the way.”
