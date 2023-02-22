Header Header Header

SACKETS HARBOR — Ethan Shi and his Sackets Harbor boys basketball teammates survived another close call Wednesday, but as a result are headed to a sectional semifinal.

Sparked by Shi, a sophomore, and by junior Austin Griner, the Patriots built a sizable lead in both the first half and into the third quarter, but then had to hold off a determined Oriskany team to prevail, 53-50, in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal.

