Times Staff Report
CLAYTON — Brayden Wiley scored 14 points to pace the Thousand Islands boys basketball team past Fabius-Pompey, 45-27, on Thursday night in a Section 3 Class C preliminary-round game.
Ryan Pavlot contributed nine points and Peyton Lamon finished with eight points for the 15th-seeded Vikings (8-12), who advance to play at No. 2 West Canada Valley (19-1) in a first-round game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The 18th-seeded Falcons finish at 6-13.
LAFAYETTE 68, SANDY CREEK 37
Christian DeJoseph produced 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds, six steals and five blocked shots as LaFayette rolled to a Class C preliminary victory in LaFayette.
The No. 16 Lancers (8-13) also received 17 points from Chris Bergamo. LaFayette next faces top-seeded Tully.
Sandy Creek, the 17th seed, finished its season 6-15.
MCGRAW 55, LAFARGEVILLE 54
Quintin Burdick poured in 33 points and McGraw held off a fourth-quarter rally by LaFargeville to gain a Class D opening-round win in LaFargeville.
McGraw (6-12) is the 17th seed and moves on to play No. 1 Hamilton.
Nathan Wyatt posted 24 points and 12 rebounds for No. 16 LaFargeville (5-13). Addison Watertman scored 11 points for the Red Knights, who outscored McGraw 17-9 in the final quarter.
ONEIDA 54, SOUTH JEFFERSON 48
Kannon Curro scored 13 points and Gavin Stone contributed 11 points as the 21st-seeded Indians (4-16) bested the 12th-seeded Spartans in a Class B preliminary-round game in Adams.
Curtis Staie scored a game-high 16 points for South Jefferson (11-10), Nolan Widrick chipped in 13 points and Evan Widrick finished with 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 69, V-V-S 43
The 14th-seeded Spartans defeated the 19th-seeded Red Devils in a Class B preliminary game in Adams.
South Jefferson (12-9) advances to play at No. 3 Marcellus (15-4) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
CHITTENANGO 54, LOWVILLE 45
Hailee Foran scored a game-high 19 points as the 15th-seeded Bears defeated the 18th-seeded Red Raiders in a Class B preliminary game at Chittenango.
Alazayah Smith contributed 14 points for Chittenango (11-9), which trailed 22-18 at halftime, but outscored Lowville, 17-6 in the third quarter en route to the win.
Tai Nortz scored 14 points to pace the Red Raiders (9-11).
Chittenango advances to play a first-round game at No. 2 General Brown (18-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
DOLGEVILLE 57, BEAVER RIVER 53
Kerisa Van Olst scored 28 points as No. 17 Dolgeville held off No. 16 Beaver River for a Class C opening-round victory at Beaver Falls.
Lexy Morse contributed 15 points for Dolgeville (7-14), which advances to play No. 1 Waterville.
Brenna Mast led Beaver River (7-12) with 22 points. Brynn Rice contributed 11 points.
NEW YORK MILLS 34, ALEXANDRIA 27
Jemma Jordan scored 14 points and Lauren Kulpa added 10 points as the eighth-seeded Marauders defeated the ninth-seeded Purple Ghosts in a Class D first-round game at New York Mills.
New York Mills (11-10) advances to play at No. 1 Copenhagen (18-2) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Alexandria finishes at 8-12.
