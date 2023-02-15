The Indian River and General Brown girls basketball teams earned No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets when the Section 3 Tournament brackets were released Wednesday.
In addition, Sackets Harbor has garnered the top seed in Class D in boys basketball.
Indian River (18-2) is the top seed in the Class A and will take on the winner of No. 9 Fulton (7-12) and eighth-seeded Watertown (8-12), who are scheduled to play a first-round game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Case Middle School.
General Brown (18-2), the defending sectional champion, is the No. 1 seed in Class B and will host the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 17 Camden (7-13) and No. 16 Holland Patent (7-13) in a second-round game 3 p.m. Saturday at Dexter.
No. 10 Lowville (10-9) will host No. 23 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (3-17) in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Thursday. No. 19 South Jefferson (6-13) travels to No. 13 Cazenovia (8-12) for a first-round game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
In Class C, eighth-seeded Sandy Creek (11-9) hosts No. 9 Port Byron (11-9) in a second-round game at 6 p.m. Friday. No. 11 Thousand Islands (10-9) travels to sixth-seeded Westmoreland (12-8) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday at Westmoreland. In the first round, No. 18 Beaver River (6-13) goes to No. 15 Sherburne-Earlville (9-11), set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
In Class D, defending state champion Copenhagen (16-4) is the third seed and hosts No. 14 Sackets Harbor (6-13) in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner will take on the victor of sixth-seeded Alexandria (10-8) and No. 11 Lyme (8-12). This game will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Hammond due to renovations at Alexandria’s home gym. Fifth-seeded Immaculate Heart Central (13-6) hosts No. 12 Otselic Valley (6-11) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Seventh-seeded Belleville Henderson (9-9) hosts No. 10 Cincinnatus (7-10) in a first-round game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The sectional finals are March 5 at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
PATRIOTS’ BOYS SEEDED NO. 1
On the strength of a Frontier League “D” Division title in both the regular season and playoffs, the Sackets Harbor boys basketball team is seeded No. 1 in the Class D field.
The Patriots (19-1), who are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class D, will host either 16th seeded New York Mills or No. 17 seed Manlius-Pebble Hill in a first-round game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sackets Harbor, which was defeated last year in the first round by the Town of Webb, 55-54, will host a quarterfinal Wednesday with a win Saturday.
The Patriots capped a 15-0 regular-season campaign in the league’s “D” Division by defeating Belleville Henderson, 64-31, to win the division’s playoff title last week.
Also in Class D, Copenhagen (11-8) is seeded ninth and will play at eighth-seeded Oriskany, and 10th-seeded Belleville Henderson (11-9) will play at No. 7 Stockbridge Valley, both first-round games at 7 p.m. Friday.
In preliminary-round play today, 15th-seeded Immaculate Heart Central (5-13) will host 18th-seeded Poland at 6 p.m., with No. 21 seed Lyme (3-16) playing at No. 12 DeRuyter at 7 p.m.
In the Class B field, General Brown (16-4) is seeded fifth and Lowville (15-5) is the No. 6 seed.
The Lions, who defeated the Red Raiders, 59-53, to claim the league’s playoff championship last week, will host either 12th-seeded Phoenix or No. 21 seed Mexico in a first-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lowville, which won the “B” Division’s regular-season title, will host either 11th-seeded Holland Patent or No. 22 Canastota in a first-round game Saturday at a time to be announced.
Last year, as the second seed in Class B, the Red Raiders were the only boys basketball team from the league to reach a sectional semifinal, where they were defeated by Utica Academy of Science, 67-49.
Also in Class B, South Jefferson (11-9) is seeded 10th and host No. 23 Adirondack in a preliminary-round game at 6:30 tonight.
In the Class A tournament, Watertown (10-9) is seeded seventh and Carthage (10-10) has garnered the No. 9 seed.
The Cyclones, who won both the “A” Division’s regular-season and playoff crowns for the second straight year, capped by a 55-42 win over the Comets in last week’s final, will host No. 10 Jamesville-DeWitt in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will move on to play at No. 2 Central Square in a quarterfinal Tuesday at a time to be announced.
Also in the first round, Carthage will travel to play at No. 8 Utica Academy of Science at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to play at top-seeded Bishop Grimes in a quarterfinal Tuesday, also at a time to be announced.
Also in Class A, No. 13 seed Indian River (3-16) plays at No. 4 East Syracuse-Minoa in a first-round game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
In Class C, Beaver River (14-6) is seeded 10th, Sandy Creek (11-9) was seeded 11th, with South Lewis (10-9) seeded 12th and all three will host a preliminary-round sectional game.
The Beavers, the “C” Division champions who won the division playoff title for the second straight year, this time with a 62-46 triumph over Sandy Creek last week, will host No. 23 A-P-W at 7 tonight in a preliminary-round game.
The Comets will host No. 22 Westmoreland at 6 tonight and the Falcons will host No. 21 Sherburne-Earlville at 6:30 p.m. today.
Also today in Class C, 17th-seeded Thousand Islands (8-11) will play at No. 16 Pulaski at 6 tonight.
Class A semifinals will be played Feb. 24, with Class D semifinals Feb. 25, with both Class B and Class C semifinals slated for Feb. 26. All semifinals are held at OCC.
All sectional finals are set for March 5, also at OCC.
